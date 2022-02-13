How Much Further Could Our Favorite Stocks Fall?

Every time it feels like growth stocks have limited downside, it seems like they just fall even further. So, where's the bottom? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 27, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Will Healy discuss how much further they think stocks can fall from here.

Jason Hall: Marco says where is the bottom on Shopify? I'm going to answer this broadly. The same place it is on every other stock that's fallen in the past six months or a year. We don't know. I think you can't get caught up and trying to be too precise and buy the bottom. You have to think about when are your financial goals, and can you own a great business like Shopify long enough to help you reach those financial goals? And does this price today make sense with that opportunity and when your goals are. Matt?

Matt Frankel: Yes. I mean, if you see a great opportunity, jump on it, don't try to time the bottom. I give you a great example. Last March, Jason and I both bought a company called Ryman Hospitality Properties, not a fintech, but it's a great example for this discussion. It bottomed out around $11 a share. We didn't get that, but we got it at $14 a share because we knew it was a great opportunity. We knew that wasn't going to last forever and didn't really reflect the value of the business. We jumped on it. Do you really regret missing on those last $3 Jason?

Hall: I don't, I actually Tweeted about this just a couple of days ago. There are people who will buy stocks today who will look like idiots. And three months, but geniuses in three years. The inverse is also true. People that won't buy them will look like geniuses in three months, they will look like fools in three years. Align your goals with your investments.

Will Healy: The other point is you don't have to go all-in either. If you think it might be the bottom that you weren't sure just buy a small position and maybe it will go down further or it'll go up further and you buy another small position, then you don't have to go all-in.

Jason Hall owns Ryman Hospitality Properties and Shopify. Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns Ryman Hospitality Properties. Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Ryman Hospitality Properties and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.