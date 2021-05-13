How Much Energy Does Bitcoin Really Consume?

Everyone from Elon Musk to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is suddenly worried about Bitcoin’s (BTC) energy usage.

Electricity is the main requirement when it comes to bitcoin mining, with reports suggesting that electricity consumption grew 66 times compared to 2015. Furthermore, stronger adoption rate and increasing crypto prices are projected to raise the energy consumption in bitcoin mining processes, and this factor has constantly been raising regulators’ concerns over the threat of carbon emission into the air.

In fact, corporations that recently embraced the digital coin have started retreating from their position due to the use of fossil fuel in mining and transaction processes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the largest vocal fan of cryptocurrencies on social media and an advocate of clean energy, announced a ban on bitcoin as a valid form of payment for Tesla products, blaming the use of fossil fuel for bitcoin mining and transactions. The ban came just three months after Musk declared bitcoin as a valid form of payment for Tesla vehicles and other products.

Is Bitcoin Harmful For The Environment?

As of mid-May, electricity demand for bitcoin is hovering around 143 terawatt-hours, significantly outpacing electricity consumption of several countries including Argentina.

On the other side of the discussion, Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management says the bitcoin ecosystem consumes less than 10% of the energy compared to the energy consumption of the traditional banking system. It’s also vital to understand that the banking system is extensively large and serves billions of people.

Source: Portfolio Insider

“Mining and use of these coins is undoubtedly energy-intensive and could face greater regulatory scrutiny as adoption expands, especially if the U.S. continues to scale its crypto footprint and market-leader China cracks down on Bitcoin mining if it adversely impacts its climate goals,” Citigroup Inc. analysts said in a report.

Energy Mix Reduces The Threat Of Carbon Emission

But here it’s important to understand that energy consumption doesn’t mean the same amount of carbon emission. This is because one unit of hydro energy will have a much less environmental impact compared to the same unit of coal-powered energy.

Although there are no clear estimates about the energy mix used in bitcoin mining, one report indicated that 73% of bitcoin’s energy consumption was carbon neutral, thanks to its significant dependence on hydro power in key mining hubs including Southwest China and Scandinavia. Another report from the CCAF hints that 39% of energy consumption in mining was carbon neutral.

Bitcoin mining can take place anywhere in the world, giving it an edge over other industries that need specific environments and conditions. Moreover, bitcoin miners also have the potential to use energy sources that are inaccessible for most other applications.

Surely, hydroelectricity is one the best ways to handle carbon emissions and China, which is the hub of crypto mining, is focusing more on hydro projects to match with Paris Climate Agreement guidelines. Chinese provinces including Sichuan and Yunnan are well known for their hydropower capabilities, currently powering a significant portion of bitcoin's hash rate. Data suggest that these two provinces weighted around 50% of global bitcoin mining in the wet season and 10% of global bitcoin mining in the dry season.

There are several other cheap and low carbon emission ways that are still in the pipeline. This includes flared natural gas.

“I see Bitcoin mining increasingly playing a role in the transition to a clean, modern, and more decentralized energy system,” said one such Canadian business consultant, Magdalena Gronowska. “Miners can provide grid balancing and flexible demand-response services and improve renewables integration.”

Bitcoin Transactions Consumes Less Energy

While blockchain technology has turned out to be one of the biggest revolutions that offers promising support for numerous sectors ranging from logistics to banking, the market experts are divided on blockchain's non-sustainable energy consumption. This perception is inevitably wrong that bitcoin’s per-transaction energy cost is higher than the mining cost.

Bitcoin mining is a more energy-intensive process than validating transactions. Once the coin is mined, the energy requirements decline drastically for transaction validation. We cannot come to an accurate conclusion if we only divide bitcoin’s total energy requirement by the number of total transactions. This is because mining requires more energy than transactions.

Bitcoin Mining Shift Towards Clean Energy Is Gaining Momentum

Bitcoin and blockchain has been attracting both retail and institutional investors and its adoption has been increasing at the corporate level. All this increases the requirement for energy and one can assume that bitcoin’s energy consumption could push it to the top ten energy consumer countries list.

The New York Times reported that the stronger bitcoin adoption rate could raise the globe’s temperature by two degrees Celcius. However, it could turn out to be a false projection amid the use of energy mix for bitcoin mining. This is evident from the corporation's and countries' strategy of lowering carbon emission according to the Paris Climate Agreement.

U.S. ESG-focused miners have been gaining investors' interest while China is shifting its energy production from coal to hydro. Renewable energy sources have also become one of the best options to comply with low carbon emission strategies.

