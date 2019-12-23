How Much Does Toyota Spend On Selling, General And Administrative Expenses?

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) spent $26.8 billion on Selling, General and Administrative expenses in FY 2019 (ended March 2019) which was 9.8% of Total Revenues. Trefis estimates the expense to continue to remain around 9.8% of Total Revenue in 2020 (ended March 2020). The Company’s total expenses have trended steadily higher from around $245.4 billion in 2017 to about $255.3 billion in 2019 (ended March 2019). As a percentage of revenues, expenses have remained roughly flat at about 92-93%. Below, we discuss Toyota Motors’ net margins and Total expenses along with its components.

Toyota Motors’ Net Income Margins have been fluctuating between 2017 and 2019

Toyota Motors’ Net Income margin increased from 6.6% in 2017 to 8.5% in 2018 and fell back to 6.2% in 2019. Trefis expects the margin to be around 7.6% in 2020 (ended March 2020).

Toyota Motors’ Total Expenses Have Increased by 4% between 2017 and 2019

Toyota Motors’ total expenses have grown from $245.4 billion in 2017 to about $255.3 billion in 2019 which comes to 4% over the 2 years.

For 2020, we expect expect total expenses to stand at $262.2 billion, which comprises of: Operating Expenses = $256.8 Bil Income tax expense = $6.2 Bil Non-operating (income)/expense = $2.1 Bil Non-controlling Interest = $0.8 Bil Loss / (Earnings) from Equity in companies = -$3.8 Bil



Below, we take a look at how the company’s key expense components have trended and the key reasons for the change.

Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses have increased from $243.8 billion in 2017 to $250.1 billion in 2019, driven primarily by a $6.8 billion increase in Cost of Sales.

Cost of Sales have increased from $216.5 billion in 2017 to $223.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to be around $229 billion in 2020. As % of Revenues, Cost of Sales has decreased gradually from 82.4% to 82% over the same period.

Selling, General and administrative Expenses decreased from $27.3 billion in 2017 to about $26.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to be around $27.9 billion in 2020. As % of Revenue, Selling, General and administrative Expenses have declined from 10.4% in 2017 to 9.8% in 2019.

Non-Operating Expenses: Toyota Motors’ Non-Operating Expenses are quite nominal in relation to the Overall expenses. They have increased from -$1.9 billion in 2017 to $1.6 billion in 2019. Trefis estimates the expenses to be around $2.2 billion in 2020. Tax Expense: Toyota Motors’ Income Tax Expense has declined from $5.99 billion in 2017 to about $5.95 billion in 2019, Driven By U.S. Federal Income Tax Reforms, with the Effective Tax rate declining from 33.5% to 22.4%. Earnings from Equity in affiliated companies: Toyota Motors’ Earnings from Equity in affiliated companies have decreased from $3.4 billion in 2017 to $3.2 billion in 2019. Trefis estimates the income to be around $3.8 billion in 2020.

