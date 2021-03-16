How Much Does Siding Repair Cost?

Siding Repair Cost

Repairing siding is perhaps the best way to simultaneously give your home a functionality boost and a beautifying update. Repairing siding will not only keep your home looking fresh, but it will ensure that it is energy-efficient by keeping warm air in and cold air out during respective seasons. This project also addresses issues like warping, mold or asbestos.

The average national cost to repair siding sits at about $500. This number will vary among siding types. Repairs on low-cost materials, like vinyl, may only cost $50. Meanwhile, more costly siding repair, like stone siding repair, can cost up to $5,000.

Siding Cost Per Square Foot

Calculate the square footage of your house to determine the amount of siding material to order. The larger and more unique your home is, the more the siding will cost. Customization of siding materials will cost extra, especially for materials that come in large sheets instead of smaller pieces, like vinyl. That extra cost will be determined by the contractor you hire.

The location of needed siding repairs will also affect your total cost. If a contractor needs to work on a less accessible or more dangerous part of your home, like the second story, they will likely charge more. You can expect to pay an average of $100 extra if you have tough-to-reach repairs.

Homeowners should also add siding disposal costs to their budget. Disposal fees can range from $1,000 to $3,000. The final cost will depend on the size of your home and labor costs as well as the type of siding disposed of; vinyl, for example, would be the cheapest option for siding disposal.

Types of Repair

The primary function of exterior siding is to protect the interior of the home (aesthetics are a bonus). Because it’s constantly exposed to the elements, siding is bound to need repairs at some point in its lifetime.

Siding damage is often visible. You may easily notice holes, cracks or dents. Other times, it takes a keen eye. Less obvious damages may include loose siding, water damage or warping.

Repairing physical damage—holes and cracks, as well as loose siding—costs between $100 and $150 and small leaks will be under $200 to patch. Dents, a relatively common issue with aluminum siding, will cost about $300, while rot, warping and water damage will be a little more expensive at $120 to $600. Removing mold is the most expensive repair project and will cost up to $700.

The longer these problems are left unrepaired, the shorter your siding’s lifespan will be. With proper maintenance, siding can last between 10 to 70 years.

Vinyl Siding Repair Cost

Vinyl siding is the most popular siding material in the United States, applauded for its ease of installation, low cost and good looks— but it’sfaulted for its lack of longevity, as it can fade or crack in harsh weather after 10 to 15 years of wear.

Vinyl siding costs between $2 and $4 per square foot to repair. For a 200-square-foot repair job, budget about $800.

You or your contractor may run into a color matching problem when repairing vinyl siding. Because vinyl fades in the sun, old siding that needs replacing may not match any colors of new siding. So, you may choose to replace an entire wall or your entire home. Vinyl installation costs about $5 per square foot.

Painting over your siding is a great option to make sure everything matches. That cost varies, but for the average 2,500-square-foot house, it will be about $4,000.

Aluminum Siding Repair Cost

While aluminum siding is a strong and durable exterior siding material, it can dent and scratch easily in a high-impact event, like treefall. Because metal is durable, it likely will make more financial sense to repair damaged sections rather than fully replacing the siding.

The cost to repair aluminum siding is an average of $5 per square foot, but it could vary from $3 to $6 per square foot depending on which seller and brand you choose. Thicker aluminum siding will be less prone to dents, but will cost more than thinner material.

Wood Siding Repair Cost

Because it is made of natural materials, wood siding is vulnerable to the elements—it tends to warp with moisture and is susceptible to pests, like termites. These issues can be addressed through siding repair. On average, repairing wood siding costs $1,400 but can range from $200 to $5,000.

Patching holes is an easy and relatively inexpensive fix at about $100 per hole. Holes are a common problem with wood siding both due to pests and general rot as the siding wears.

Another common issue with wood siding is warping, which occurs after moisture exposure. You can attempt to DIY this fix by adding in screws to force the wood to dry flat. But if this doesn’t work, repairs will require a more labor-intensive process involving removing and cutting the siding. Hiring a professional to do this work will cost you around $300, plus your contractor’s hourly rate.

Entirely replacing damaged boards will cost a bit more—about $1,000 per board. The process involves removing and cutting boards, replacing old nails and caulking.

Preventing these problems from occurring or catching them early so they don’t progress is key to saving on maintenance and repair costs.To properly maintain your wood siding, paint or stain it every two to three years and schedule regular home inspections with contractors who can locate potential damage.

Stone Siding Repair Cost

Homeowners often choose to install stone siding because of its durability and aesthetic value. Natural stone siding is expensive, at about $42 per square foot.

While stone siding is durable and can last decades, it’s not immune from damage. As the stone wears due to age and exposure to the elements, it can crack or break. The mortar between stones can also become loose over time, leading to issues with moisture and insects.

To repair a 100-square-foot area of natural stone siding, expect to pay between $1,000 and $2,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I DIY siding replacement?

Some materials are easier to work with than others and are more forgiving when it comes to DIY repairs. If you have the know-how and tools of the trade, you can repair vinyl, aluminum and wood siding. There are plenty of tutorials to follow on the web.

Stone, however, should be taken more seriously. Small fixes, like adding mortar, can be done yourself, but a contractor should be hired to fix more intensive problems. Never try to remove a stone yourself. Stones in natural stone siding are weight-bearing and removing them can damage the foundation. It’s best to call in a professional trained in masonry these types of stone repairs.

How much does it cost to remove siding with asbestos?

Homes built before the 1970s that are not made of wood, aluminum or vinyl may be harboring toxic asbestos. The national average cost to safely remove about 1,500 square feet of siding contaminated with asbestos is about $12,000. Always hire a professional to deal with asbestos to ensure your safety.

