How Much Does Siding Cost To Install?

On average, siding a house costs $12 per square foot. For those choosing the most budget-friendly options, that cost may be reduced to $2 per square foot. More expensive materials can be priced at up to $50 per square foot. Common siding types include brick, wood, fiber cement, metal, vinyl and stone.

Siding Cost Per Square Foot

When purchasing exterior siding for a house, you can determine the amount of material to order by calculating the square footage of its exterior. The larger the house is, the more expensive exterior siding will be. For an average 1,500 square foot home, the cost of wood exterior siding, the cheapest siding material on the market, would cost you about $3,000.

But there are some unexpected additional costs to take into consideration: The shape of your house may influence the cost of exterior siding. Some siding materials, like vinyl, come in sheets of a specified length. That means cuts or other customizations may be needed depending on the profile of your home. The cost will increase as more customizations are needed.

Cost may also increase if you need to remove and replace the existing siding on your home, which would require extra labor costs. You can determine whether your current siding should be replaced by considering its age and wear. Be sure your siding doesn’t simply need a good cleaning before you fully replace it. You may only need to replace some areas, which would allow you to cut costs.

Siding Cost by Material Type

While the cost of siding material varies from seller to seller, their relative costs typically fall in line no matter where you shop: Wood tends to be the cheapest siding material, then vinyl, metal, fiber cement, brick and stone.

Each of these materials comes with its own set of hidden costs. Wood, for example, is a very cheap siding option. However, it does require regular maintenance, which ups its cost in the long run. More expensive materials, like brick and fiber cement, require little upkeep. Durability should certainly be taken into consideration when purchasing siding.

The ease of installation is also an important factor as labor costs can hit your wallet hard unexpectedly. Vinyl is typically the easiest and quickest material to install on a home’s exterior, while brick and stone installation is more labor-intensive. But no matter which siding material you choose, the cost of the actual material, not installation labor, should be where you spend the bulk of your money.

Siding Installation Cost

The cost to have siding installed largely depends on the type and amount of labor required by your contractor. Labor costs are different for each siding type, but in general, stone and brick siding cost the most to install. Vinyl siding is relatively easy to install, which keeps labor costs down. The labor cost of other siding materials falls somewhere in between.

Labor costs will vary depending on the size and shape of your house. Vinyl siding installation on a 2,000 square foot house with a plain, rectangular shape and no eaves or turrets will run you about $10,000. If your house does have bends and curves, budget an extra $500. The exact price of customizations will differ, so ask your contractor for specifics.

Contractors who know how to install exterior home siding may charge either hourly or per project. Depending on the material you are having installed, one option may be cheaper overall. When more labor is required, like in stone siding installation, homeowners should choose a contractor who charges per project. And when less labor is required, like in vinyl installation, homeowners should pay an hourly rate.

Paying a contractor hourly for a labor-intensive project may hit your wallet harder than paying a flat fee when all is said and done. There could be unexpected hitches in the project that would require them to work longer hours, using their finesse to ensure your siding looks great. But for materials that don’t require a lot of handiwork, paying hourly is optimal. Likely, the project won’t take that long, and it may even take less time than they originally estimated.

When to Install Siding

Seasonality also affects siding installation labor costs. In spring and early summer, the peak season for outdoor labor, costs may be relatively high due to demand. Conversely, prices may decrease in the winter months, though weather may impede working conditions.

Having siding installed in winter may be cheaper, but it can be more difficult if you live in a cold-weather climate. Materials like vinyl will contract when cold in the winter and expand when the temperatures are higher, so it’s imperative to find a contractor who understands how to work around this issue.

Some siding materials may also crack or otherwise deteriorate in low temperatures. They may require special care during winter installation, which is important to keep in mind. If you have siding installed in the winter, be sure your contractor is experienced.

Bottom Line

There are many siding types on the market, but only one is the right match for you and your needs—whether that’s vinyl, wood, metal, brick, stone, or fiber cement. Talk to your contractor or a nearby siding expert to learn about next steps. They will be able to provide you with specific pricing for your area and offer advice as needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know when to fully replace siding?

Depending on age and wear, you may decide to fully replace your home’s exterior siding or simply replace certain sections. The more material you replace, the higher the cost will be. Be sure your siding doesn’t just need a good cleaning before you pay to replace it.

Should I install siding myself or hire a pro?

Only experienced DIYers with the right tools should undertake a project involving replacing or installing new siding. Those who install siding will need the necessary skills to work around corners, windows and the like, as well as knowledge of when siding needs to be replaced. If you are a DIY-enthusiast who is new to exterior siding, consider hiring a professional and working with them to get the job done.

Is a moisture or vapor barrier necessary?

Climate is the main determinant on whether to install a moisture or vapor barrier to your home’s exterior. Those living in wetter or more humid areas should consider installing a barrier, while those living in arid conditions may not need to incur the extra cost.

The type of siding you install also can help determine this: Moisture barriers are often needed when installing materials that absorb water to prevent issues like warping or rotting. That includes wood, brick, fiber cement and stone siding.

Do siding costs vary by location?

Costs of siding material do differ slightly among individual sellers, but not significantly. Installation costs, however, do vary from area to area. Contractors in more metropolitan areas may charge more than those in rural areas.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.