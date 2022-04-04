How Much Does Mercedes-Benz’s All-New Electric Sedan Cost?

According to a report published by StreetInsider.com, Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF) said that the price of its 2022 AMG EQS Sedan will start from $147,500. Two variants of the EV – Pinnacle and Exclusive, are scheduled to be available in the U.S. in late spring.

The company's release said, "The vehicle's standard equipment, including the MBUX Hyperscreen under a single 56-inch curved glass surface, paired with adaptive software allows the system to adapt entirely to its user."

The electric sedan comes with a standard augmented reality head-up display, a multimedia display, and distinctive displays in the instrument cluster.

About Mercedes-Benz

Based out of Germany, Mercedes-Benz manufactures and sells cars, vans, and trucks under the brands Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Daimler Buses. The company also offers financial services via its Daimler Financial Services unit.

DDAIF stock is currently up 0.5% in today's trading session.

Wall Street's Take

Based on 13 Buys and one Hold, Mercedes-Benz has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Mercedes-Benz's average price target of $99.92 implies 41.2% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 8.2% year-to-date.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 87% Bullish on Mercedes-Benz, compared to the sector average of 69%.

