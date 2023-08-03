How Much Does It Cost To Neuter A Dog? (2023 Guide)

Neutering or spaying your dog is a common practice. According to the American Pet Products Association’s 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, about 80% of owned dogs are sterilized. Since the 1970s there has been a push in the U.S. to have dogs neutered (for males) or spayed (for females) to control the overpopulation of dogs in shelters. But it’s ultimately up to each owner to make the final decision to “fix” their pup.

Many factors come into play when deciding to neuter your dog, but the main one is your intention. Have you always wanted to breed your dog? Do you plan to enter it in a dog show? In these cases, you wouldn’t want to sterilize the dog. However, there are many pros to neutering, including health benefits.

How Much Does It Cost To Neuter a Dog?

The cost to neuter a dog depends on a few factors including your location and your pet’s overall health.

What’s the Average Cost To Neuter a Dog?

The average cost to neuter a dog largely varies as there are many different establishments offering neutering services. Some clinics may offer the service for free or at a low cost while private veterinary practices may charge more.

Here’s a breakdown of what the average cost* to neuter a dog can be at various clinics and practices:

*These numbers were compiled after comparing costs across a wide range of pet health websites. Costs in your area may vary.

Additional Factors That May Increase Neuter Costs

There are a handful of factors that may impact the overall cost of neutering your canine, including:.

Location. Depending on where you’re located, the price to neuter your dog can vary. If you live in a high-cost-of-living city such as New York, the price may be higher than that of a small town due to increased overhead costs and higher rent and property taxes.

Depending on where you’re located, the price to neuter your dog can vary. If you live in a high-cost-of-living city such as New York, the price may be higher than that of a small town due to increased overhead costs and higher rent and property taxes. Your dog’s age and health condition. Neutering a dog requires the use of anesthesia, which may make dogs with certain health conditions susceptible to serious complications. Dr. Lindsay Butzer, D.V.M., and veterinarian at Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida, says dogs with health issues and older dogs have to go through more pre-operative testing than other dogs to “make sure they’re all clear for anesthesia.” The additional protocols may result in an increased price.

Neutering a dog requires the use of anesthesia, which may make dogs with certain health conditions susceptible to serious complications. Dr. Lindsay Butzer, D.V.M., and veterinarian at Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida, says dogs with health issues and older dogs have to go through more pre-operative testing than other dogs to “make sure they’re all clear for anesthesia.” The additional protocols may result in an increased price. Your dog’s weight. More anesthesia may need to be administered if your dog is a particularly hefty breed, like a German shepherd, which may result in an increased price. After the procedure, the vet may prescribe your dog pain medication to deal with any discomfort; the price of the medication will range based on your dog’s weight.

Does Pet Insurance Cover the Cost of Neutering?

Since it’s considered an elective procedure, many pet insurance companies don’t cover the cost of neutering; instead, most policies focus on paying for accidents and illnesses. However, some pet insurance companies may offer an add-on wellness plan that will cover the cost of neutering.

Examples of pet insurance companies that cover neutering and spaying with wellness plans include:

Benefits of Neutering a Dog

There are many benefits that come with choosing to neuter your dog, including:

Population control. Neutering a dog ensures that it won’t produce a litter. This not only takes that extra work and financial burden off your hands, but prevents more dogs from ending up in the animal shelter system.

Neutering a dog ensures that it won’t produce a litter. This not only takes that extra work and financial burden off your hands, but prevents more dogs from ending up in the animal shelter system. A solution to behavioral issues. Neutering can resolve roaming (when an intact dog does whatever it can to leave the house in search of a mate) and marking (when an intact dog tries to attract a mate through urination.) Some dog owners report their dogs urinating all over the house to accomplish this.

Neutering can resolve roaming (when an intact dog does whatever it can to leave the house in search of a mate) and marking (when an intact dog tries to attract a mate through urination.) Some dog owners report their dogs urinating all over the house to accomplish this. Health benefits. Neutering your dog prevents it from developing testicular cancer. The procedure may also make it less likely to get hernias, a painful and common condition in intact dogs. Most notably, it can help prevent the development of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate, another common disease in intact dogs.

Neutering your dog prevents it from developing testicular cancer. The procedure may also make it less likely to get hernias, a painful and common condition in intact dogs. Most notably, it can help prevent the development of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate, another common disease in intact dogs. Increased lifespan. According to a 2013 study by Banfield Pet Hospital, neutered dogs live 18% longer than intact dogs. Additionally, a 2013 study by the University of Georgia found that the average life expectancy for unsterilized dogs was 7.9 years compared to 9.4 years for their sterilized counterparts.

Disadvantages of Neutering a Dog

Some studies have suggested that there may be some disadvantages to neutering a dog, but it’s important to note that research on these findings is inconclusive.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, “studies on this subject are mostly retrospective in nature, meaning they are looking at existing research data. Therefore, while they evaluate for associations between a cause and an outcome, they cannot definitely establish causality.”

Each breed, and especially certain giant breeds, has its own distinct risks when it comes to sterilization. Risks for 35 breeds can be found in a 2020 Frontiers of Veterinary Science study.

Here are the potential risks of neutering your dog:

Health issues. In a 2013 study in PLOS One, sterilized golden retrievers were three to four times more likely to develop cancers like lymphosarcoma. They were also more likely to run into joint issues like hip dysplasia.

In a 2013 study in PLOS One, sterilized golden retrievers were three to four times more likely to develop cancers like lymphosarcoma. They were also more likely to run into joint issues like hip dysplasia. Personality/behavioral changes. Your dog could potentially act differently. The belief that neutering reduces aggression in dogs is a widely-debated topic; however, large sample studies suggest an increase (rather than a decrease) in aggression.

Your dog could potentially act differently. The belief that neutering reduces aggression in dogs is a widely-debated topic; however, large sample studies suggest an increase (rather than a decrease) in aggression. Weight gain. It has been found in several studies that neutering your dog may place it at a higher risk for obesity, as altered hormonal levels may slow down their metabolism. However, with proper care and nutrition, your dog will be able to maintain a normal weight.

It should be considered that many veterinarians believe that the benefits of neutering a dog far outweigh the potential disadvantages. Be sure to discuss the benefits and risks with your veterinarian to make the best-informed decision.

“If you don’t plan to breed your dog, you should neuter it,” Butzer says.

