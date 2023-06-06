Heading on vacation this summer? Those traveling to some of the most popular theme parks in California need to be prepared for all the costs that come with their visits.

Vacation rental company HomeToGo recently revealed the top 10 California theme parks by price in 2023. Its methodology researched the latest prices for entry, parking and accommodations with a final total cost taking into account the affordability of each park.

If you're planning to visit one of these 10 popular California theme parks in 2023, here's how much you should expect it to cost -- in order from most expensive to least.

10. Universal Studios Hollywood

Entry fee: $134

$134 Parking: $30

$30 Accommodation: $188.25

$188.25 Total Cost: $352.25

8. Disney California Adventure Park (Tie)

Entry fee: $169

$169 Parking: $30

$30 Accommodation: $90.03

$90.03 Total Cost: $289.03

8. Disneyland Park (Tie)

Entry fee: $169

$169 Parking: $30

$30 Accommodation: $90.03

$90.03 Total Cost: $289.03

7. SeaWorld San Diego

Entry fee: $109.99

$109.99 Parking: $35

$35 Accommodation: $142.04

$142.04 Total Cost: $287.03

6. Six Flags Magic Mountain

Entry fee: $74.99

$74.99 Parking: $40

$40 Accommodation: $117.66

$117.66 Total Cost: $232.65

5. Pacific Park

Entry fee: $40

$40 Parking: $15

$15 Accommodation: $153.23

$153.23 Total Cost: $208.23

4. California's Great Adventure

Entry fee: $49.99

$49.99 Parking: $30

$30 Accommodation: $117.66

$117.66 Total Cost: $197.65

3. Belmont Park

Entry fee: $60

$60 Parking: $0

$0 Accommodation: $126.74

$126.74 Total Cost: $186.74

2. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Entry fee: $49.99

$49.99 Parking: $40

$40 Accommodation: $92.59

$92.59 Total Cost: $182.58

1. Knott's Berry Farm

Entry fee: $84.99

$84.99 Parking: $25

$25 Accommodation: $45.60

$45.60 Total Cost: $155.59

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Does It Cost To Go To These 10 Popular California Theme Parks?

