News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Much Does It Cost To Go To These 10 Popular California Theme Parks?

June 06, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Heading on vacation this summer? Those traveling to some of the most popular theme parks in California need to be prepared for all the costs that come with their visits

See Why: Don't Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week
Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Vacation rental company HomeToGo recently revealed the top 10 California theme parks by price in 2023. Its methodology researched the latest prices for entry, parking and accommodations with a final total cost taking into account the affordability of each park. 

If you're planning to visit one of these 10 popular California theme parks in 2023, here's how much you should expect it to cost -- in order from most expensive to least.

Los Angeles, California, USA - May 27, 2014: Universal Studios Hollywood globe outside the theme park entrance with visitors enjoying during a sunny day.

10. Universal Studios Hollywood

  • Entry fee: $134
  • Parking: $30
  • Accommodation: $188.25
  • Total Cost: $352.25

Discover: Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore
More: 10 Small Towns Where You Should Buy Vacation Property

Anaheim, CA USA - August 22, 2015: Disneyland 60th aniversary at Cars Land.

8. Disney California Adventure Park (Tie)

  • Entry fee: $169
  • Parking: $30
  • Accommodation: $90.03
  • Total Cost: $289.03

Check It Out: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Disneyland, Disneyland Resort, castle, fireworks, theme park

8. Disneyland Park (Tie)

  • Entry fee: $169
  • Parking: $30
  • Accommodation: $90.03
  • Total Cost: $289.03
SeaWorld

7. SeaWorld San Diego

  • Entry fee: $109.99
  • Parking: $35
  • Accommodation: $142.04
  • Total Cost: $287.03
Six Flags GOLIATH.

6. Six Flags Magic Mountain

  • Entry fee: $74.99
  • Parking: $40
  • Accommodation: $117.66
  • Total Cost: $232.65

Discover: Don't Book a Vacation on This Day of the Week

The Santa Monica Pier at night, in Santa Monica, California.

5. Pacific Park

  • Entry fee: $40
  • Parking: $15
  • Accommodation: $153.23
  • Total Cost: $208.23
Rollercoaster at amusement park.

4. California's Great Adventure

  • Entry fee: $49.99
  • Parking: $30
  • Accommodation: $117.66
  • Total Cost: $197.65
Friends Carnival Ride Fun Hands Raised Concept.

3. Belmont Park

  • Entry fee: $60
  • Parking: $0
  • Accommodation: $126.74
  • Total Cost: $186.74

Related: 6 Expensive Vacation Costs Travelers Always Regret

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA, USA JUNE 14th, 2016: Roller coaster Medusa is steel, 3,937 feet high, the longest and highest coaster in Northern California at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

2. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

  • Entry fee: $49.99
  • Parking: $40
  • Accommodation: $92.59
  • Total Cost: $182.58
rendering of Calico River Rapids attraction at Knott's Berry Farm

1. Knott's Berry Farm

  • Entry fee: $84.99
  • Parking: $25
  • Accommodation: $45.60
  • Total Cost: $155.59

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Does It Cost To Go To These 10 Popular California Theme Parks?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.