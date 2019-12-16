How Much Does Best Buy Spend On Selling, General And Administrative Expenses?

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) spent $8 billion on Selling, General and Administrative expenses in FY 2019 (ended January 2019) which was 18.7% of Total Revenues. Trefis estimates the expense to be around 17.7% of Total Revenue in 2020 (ended January 2020). The Company’s total expenses have trended steadily higher from around $38.2 billion in 2017 to about $41.4 billion in 2019 (ended January 2019). As a percentage of revenues, expenses have remained roughly flat at about 96-97%. Below, we discuss Best Buy’s net margins and Total expenses along with its components.

Best Buy’s Net Income Margins have increased between 2017 and 2019

Best Buy’s Net Income margin increased from 3.1% in 2017 to 3.4% in 2019 but had a small fall in 2018 to 2.4% due to higher income tax expense.

Best Buy’s Total Expenses Have Increased by 8.4% between 2017 and 2019

Best Buy’s total expenses have grown from $38.2 billion in 2017 to about $41.4 billion in 2019 which comes to 8.4% over the 2 years.

For 2020, we expect total expenses to stand at $41.9 billion, which comprises of: Operating Expenses = $41.21 Bil Income tax expense = $0.66 Bil Non-operating (income)/expense = $0.02 Bil



Below, we take a look at how the company’s key expense components have trended and the key reasons for the change.

Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses have increased from $37.5 billion in 2017 to $41 billion in 2019, driven primarily by a $2.9 billion increase in Cost of Sales. Cost of Sales have increased from $30 billion in 2017 to $32.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to be around $33.5 billion in 2020. As % of Revenues, Cost of Sales has increased gradually from 76% to 76.8% over the same period.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses increased from $7.5 billion in 2017 to about $8 billion in 2019 and is expected to be around $7.7 billion in 2020. As % of Revenue, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses have declined from 19.2% in 2017 to 18.7% in 2019.

Restructuring expenses are quite nominal in relation to the overall expenses. They have increased from $39 million in 2017 to $46 million in 2019. As a % of Revenues, Restructuring expenses have remained constant at 0.1% except a dip in 2018.

Non-Operating Expenses: Best Buy’s Non-Operating Expenses are quite nominal in relation to the Overall expenses. They have decreased from $38 million in 2017 to $12 million in 2019. Trefis estimates the expenses to be around $15 million in 2020. Tax Expense: Best Buy’s Income Tax Expense has declined from $609 million in 2017 to about $424 million in 2019, driven by U.S. Federal Income Tax Reforms, with the effective tax rate declining from 33.5% to 22.4%.

