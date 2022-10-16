How Much Does An Urgent Care Visit Cost In 2022?

An urgent care center is an option to get care for non-life-threatening injuries like sprains and broken bones, cuts and bruises, or illnesses like flu, ear infections or a cold.

Urgent care centers are cheaper than getting care in an emergency room. Though going to a primary care provider may cost less, urgent care facilities provide another option if you can’t get an appointment with your doctor.

How much you pay for urgent care depends on multiple factors, including your health insurance and what care you need.

Average Cost for a Visit to Urgent Care

A strep throat visit costs an average of $75, as an example of a common ailment. Here is the average cost for nearly two dozen types of care at urgent care facilities across the nation.

Average urgent care costs

Urgent Care Visit Cost With Insurance

When choosing an urgent care center, look for a facility in your health insurance plan’s provider network.

Preferred provider organization (PPO) plans generally let you get care outside the plan’s network but at a higher cost. Other plans like health maintenance organization (HMO) and exclusive provider organization (EPO) plans typically won’t pay for out-of-network care.

Check with your health insurer long before you need health care services, so you know which urgent care facilities in your community are in your insurer’s plan.

There are multiple types of costs you may pay if you visit an urgent care center:

Copay: A copay is a fee you pay at the time of the urgent care visit. The amount of the copay should be spelled out by your insurer, so you will know in advance how much you owe during your visit. Usually, copays at urgent care facilities are lower than the copay you would owe visiting an emergency room.

Deductible: A health insurance deductible is the amount you owe out of pocket for health care services before your health insurance kicks in. Many insurance plans have annual deductibles of at least $1,500 for an individual or $3,000 for family coverage in 2023, which qualifies it as a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). Once you reach your plan’s deductible, the insurance company pays a portion of your costs, which is the coinsurance portion of health insurance.

Coinsurance: After you reach your plan’s deductible, health insurance plans typically require policyholders to pay for a percentage of their care up to an out-of-pocket maximum, which is called coinsurance. For example, your insurer may pick up 80% of the cost while you’re responsible for 20% until you hit this annual out-of-pocket maximum.

Beware of balance billing

If you go out of network, your charges for an urgent care facility can be much higher. And in some cases, you might be surprised with additional charges. For example, “balance billing” occurs when a health care provider bills you for the difference between the provider’s charge and the allowed amount.

If your urgent care provider is a preferred provider—meaning it contracted with your health insurer or plan to provide services at a discount—it’s prohibited from engaging in balance billing. But if the urgent care facility you choose is not a preferred provider, you might be responsible for these costs.

The new No Surprises Act, which sets up a process to help people avoid surprise medical billing, doesn’t pertain to urgent care.

Ask an urgent care facility if it “participates” in your health plan to avoid such charges. Merely asking if it “accepts” your health insurance is not enough since accepting insurance can still mean it’s considered an out-of-network provider. Saying it participates in your insurance means it’s in-network and contracts with your insurance company.

Also, make sure you search for the best affordable health insurance plan that meets your needs and covers your costs, including visiting an urgent care facility.

Urgent Care Visit Cost Without Insurance

The cost of paying for health care services, including urgent care, typically increases significantly if you don’t have health insurance.

For example, if you cut your finger and need a few stitches, it will cost you $150 on average at an urgent care facility, according to a Forbes analysis. Without health insurance, you will be on the hook for the entire fee.

The good news is that many urgent care centers offer discounted rates for those who pay out of pocket for their care.

You might also be able to negotiate the standard fee even lower or work out a payment plan that makes the cost more affordable. But you should not count on this or expect it to be easy.

A much better alternative is to have health insurance. Patients without insurance pay on average twice as much for health care as patients who have insurance, according to the federal government.

Failing to carry health insurance puts you at enormous financial risk, particularly if you’re suddenly diagnosed with a difficult and expensive condition.

What Factors Into the Cost of Urgent Care?

Several factors determine how much you will pay for urgent care services, including location, insurance and services.

Location

Where you seek urgent care services might impact the cost you pay. For example, costs are likely higher in Manhattan than they are in a smaller city or a rural area.

That is because the cost of rent in some areas is higher. Costs can also be higher if a facility purchases and maintains expensive medical equipment. In contrast, an urgent care facility inside a pharmacy might charge lower costs since there are fewer overhead expenses.

Health insurance

The rules regarding your insurance plan greatly impact how much you pay for urgent care services.

Insurance plans typically negotiate discounts with the health providers in their networks. The rate that your insurance plan negotiated will dictate how much you pay.

In addition, you might be responsible for deductible, copay and coinsurance costs. This varies widely by plan, and will significantly impact how much you owe out of pocket.

Available services

Urgent care centers typically diagnose and treat minor injuries and illnesses quickly. They also may provide preventative care, such as physical examinations and vaccinations.

Urgent care centers with more services and expensive medical equipment, such as ones linked to hospital systems, may cost more than a location that offers limited services like a pharmacy.

What Services Do Urgent Care Centers Provide?

Urgent care centers are typically focused on diagnosing and treating minor injuries and illnesses. This can include problems such as:

Broken bones and sprains

Bronchitis and strep throat

Cuts, bites and bruises

Ear infections

Sinus issues

Symptoms related to allergies and asthma

Viral infections

Urgent care centers also might offer routine examinations, perform lab work or administer vaccinations. Some urgent care centers may be able to perform imaging and other tests.

Common Reasons for Urgent Care Visits

One of the biggest advantages of using an urgent care facility is that you can typically see a health care professional quickly and without having to make an appointment. You simply walk in and ask to be seen as soon as possible.

The cost of care at an urgent care facility—for both you and your insurer—is likely to be much lower than what you would pay for care in an emergency room. Because of these lower costs, health insurers generally prefer you seek treatment at an urgent care center instead of an emergency room.

Urgent care facilities aren’t appropriate if you have an immediate, life-threatening condition or illness. In such situations, an emergency room is likely your best bet.

Urgent Care, Primary Care Physician or Emergency Room?

Whether you should get care from a primary care physician, urgent care center or emergency room depends on multiple factors, such as what kind of care you need and whether you can get a prompt primary care appointment.

When to see a primary care physician

A primary care physician is good for routine care if you can get an appointment. This is the doctor who knows you best and your costs—starting with your copay—are likely to be lower than at an urgent care facility or emergency room.

When to see urgent care

An urgent care center makes sense if you need prompt non-emergency care and can’t see your primary care doctor. Some times to use an urgent care center include ankle sprains, minor burns and the flu. Your copay is likely higher at an urgent care center than at a primary care physician, but these centers typically don’t require appointments and you can get seen quickly.

When to see emergency care

An emergency room is your best bet if you have a serious—even life-threatening—health issue. Emergency departments provide medical professionals with the resources to diagnose and treat your condition as quickly as possible.

An emergency room generally has the highest copay and other out-of-pocket costs of the three types of providers. You might pay three times the copay here as you would when seeing your primary care physician, but the hospital should waive the emergency room copay if you’re admitted.

Where should you get health care?

Urgent Care Cost FAQs

Does insurance cover urgent care visits?

Yes, your health insurance plan typically covers the cost of medical services at an urgent care facility, but you pay more or all of the costs if the urgent care center isn’t in your plan’s provider network. Some expenses, including health insurance deductibles, copays and coinsurance, will also be your responsibility to pay.

Can urgent care deny you if you have no insurance?

Yes, you can get health care from an urgent care center regardless of your health insurance status. Unlike emergency rooms, urgent care facilities aren’t obligated to serve you if you have no means to pay your bill.

If you have a life-threatening illness or injury, or meet other qualifications, such as a woman going into labor, and you cannot pay, you should seek care in an emergency room or hospital. Such facilities must treat you up to the point that your condition has been stabilized.

Can you negotiate your urgent care bill?

Yes, you may be able to negotiate any health care bill, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy or that you will be successful. You might have more success working out a payment plan with the provider.

The good news is that if you do not have health insurance but have the money to pay your bill, urgent care centers may offer a discount to those without coverage.

