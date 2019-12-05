How Much Does Alcoholic Beverages Giant Diageo Spend On Marketing Activities Each Year?

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) expenses are largely driven by cost of sales, which account for about 50% of the companyâs total expenses. Over recent years, Diageoâs total expenses have been rising, whereas, revenues have seen some volatility. This has led to a rise in total expenses as % of revenue in FY 2019 (after a drop in FY 2018). However, Trefis estimates a marginal drop in total expenses as % of revenue from 75.4% in FY 2018 to 75% FY 2019. To understand the trend in all major expense items and what is driving the change, view the Trefis interactive dashboard â How Does Diageo Spend Its Money?

Total expenses

Total expenses as a % of revenue decreased from 77.5% in 2017 to 73% in 2018, followed by an increase to 75.4% in FY 2019, driven by higher commodity costs and increased marketing investment.

The metric is expected to drop marginally to 75% in FY 2020, driven by faster growth in revenues and productivity savings from cost efficiencies.

Breakdown of Diageoâs Total Expenses

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales, which accounts for 50% of Diageo’s total expenses, has remained flat in FY 2019, however, as a % of revenue it has increased, mainly due to a fall in revenues, exacerbated by a marginal rise in commodity costs.

However, the metric is expected to drop a little from 37.8% in FY 2019 to 37.6% in FY 2020 despite inflationary pressure, mainly driven by higher growth in revenues in the near term.

Marketing Expense

Marketing expense as a % of revenue has been increasing in recent years, from 14.9% in FY2017 to 15.9% in FY2019.

The trend is expected to continue in the near term with the metric expected to rise to 16.2% in FY 2020, led by increased marketing spending especially for US Spirits.

Other Operating Expense

Other operating expense as % of revenue has been decreasing steadily from 16.7% in FY 2017 to 14.9% in 2019.

The trend is expected to continue with the metric expected to drop further to 14.5% in FY 2020, led by productivity benefits from cost efficiencies.

Net Finance Charges

Net finance charges have been decreasing despite higher interest payout on the back of increased debt, mainly due to higher interest income.

To understand how Diageoâs net finance charges are expected to trend going forward, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

Other Non-Operating Expense

The company has been earning non-operating income (instead of incurring expenses) over the last few years, mainly comprising of income from associates and joint ventures.

This income is expected to continue in the near term, as non-operating expenses are set to be very low.

Effective Tax Rate

Effective tax rate decreased in FY 2018 due to tax credits received, but it increased to 21.2% in FY 2019.

The metric is expected to remain around the current level going forward, as well.

