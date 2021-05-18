How Much Did Xeris Pharmaceuticals'(NASDAQ:XERS) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Year?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 16%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 48%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Xeris Pharmaceuticals because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 46% in about a quarter. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Because Xeris Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Xeris Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 530%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 16% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:XERS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Xeris Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 16% for the year, the market itself is up 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 46% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Xeris Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

