How Much Did Taro Pharmaceutical Industries'(NYSE:TARO) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 44% over a half decade. The good news is that the stock is up 2.0% in the last week.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

In the last half decade Taro Pharmaceutical Industries saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TARO Earnings Per Share Growth May 10th 2021

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' TSR, at -36% is higher than its share price return of -44%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 6% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

