How Much Did So-Young International's(NASDAQ:SY) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Year?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) share price is down 16% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 52%. So-Young International may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. It's down 37% in about a quarter. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

While So-Young International made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year So-Young International saw its revenue grow by 12%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 16% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:SY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

We know that So-Young International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 52% in the last year, So-Young International shareholders might be miffed that they lost 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 37% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for So-Young International you should know about.

