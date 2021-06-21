How Much Did Rockwell Medical's(NASDAQ:RMTI) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 88% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 57% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

Rockwell Medical isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Rockwell Medical grew its revenue at 3.5% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's not so sure that share price crash of 13% per year is completely deserved, but the market is doubtless disappointed. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. We'd recommend focussing any further research on the likelihood of profitability in the foreseeable future, given the muted revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:RMTI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 40% in the last year, Rockwell Medical shareholders lost 57%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Rockwell Medical that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

