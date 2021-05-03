How Much Did Q&K International Group's(NASDAQ:QK) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Year?

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 84% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Q&K International Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 34% in the last 90 days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Q&K International Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Q&K International Group's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 2.1%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 84% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 59% in the last year, Q&K International Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 84%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Q&K International Group (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

