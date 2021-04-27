How Much Did Nordic American Tankers'(NYSE:NAT) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 80%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 56% in the last year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 18% in thirty days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Nordic American Tankers moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. The revenue decline of about 5.7% per year might also encourage sellers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NAT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Nordic American Tankers has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Nordic American Tankers stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Nordic American Tankers the TSR over the last 5 years was -71%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 56% in the last year, Nordic American Tankers shareholders lost 51% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Nordic American Tankers (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

