How Much Did Frequency Therapeutics'(NASDAQ:FREQ) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Year?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 57%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Frequency Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 76%. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Because Frequency Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Frequency Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 27%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 40%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:FREQ Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Frequency Therapeutics shareholders are down 40% for the year, the market itself is up 57%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 73% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Frequency Therapeutics (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

