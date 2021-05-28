How Much Did Cue Biopharma's(NASDAQ:CUE) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Year?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 48% in the last year, well below the market return.

Cue Biopharma wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Cue Biopharma's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 4.5%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 48% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CUE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 28th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cue Biopharma in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Cue Biopharma shareholders are down 48% for the year, but the broader market is up 46%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 1.6% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Cue Biopharma you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

