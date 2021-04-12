How Much Did Citizens'(NYSE:CIA) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 25% over a half decade. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 15% in a month.

Because Citizens made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Citizens saw its revenue increase by 0.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 5% isn't particularly surprising. The key question is whether the company can make it to profitability, and beyond, without trouble. It could be worth putting it on your watchlist and revisiting when it makes its maiden profit.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Citizens' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

While the broader market gained around 59% in the last year, Citizens shareholders lost 0.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 5% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Citizens , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

