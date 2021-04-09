How Much Did Benefitfocus'(NASDAQ:BNFT) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) share price dropped 58% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. It's up 3.5% in the last seven days.

Given that Benefitfocus didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Benefitfocus grew its revenue at 7.4% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 10% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:BNFT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

A Different Perspective

Benefitfocus shareholders are up 38% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Benefitfocus better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Benefitfocus .

