How Much Did Arcadia Biosciences'(NASDAQ:RKDA) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) for half a decade as the share price tanked 90%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 35% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 35% in the last three months.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Because Arcadia Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Arcadia Biosciences saw its revenue shrink by 17% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 14% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:RKDA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Arcadia Biosciences stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Arcadia Biosciences had a tough year, with a total loss of 35%, against a market gain of about 53%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 14% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arcadia Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Arcadia Biosciences (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.