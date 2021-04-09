How Much Did Ambow Education Holding's(NYSEMKT:AMBO) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEMKT:AMBO), since the last five years saw the share price fall 48%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

Ambow Education Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Ambow Education Holding saw its revenue increase by 8.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. We doubt many shareholders are ok with the fact the share price has fallen 8% each year for half a decade. Clearly, the expectations from back then have not been satisfied. The lesson is that if you buy shares in a money losing company you could end up losing money.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AMEX:AMBO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

A Different Perspective

Ambow Education Holding shareholders are up 9.0% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 8% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Ambow Education Holding has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

