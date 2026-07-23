How Much Could $5,000 Invested in SK Hynix Be Worth in 5 Years?

Key Points

SK Hynix reported a 398% year-over-year increase in net income in the first quarter.

Global data center spending and agentic AI are two major tailwinds driving memory demand.

The risk is that overinvestment in capacity expansion could pressure selling prices and margins.

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Memory has become one of the main bottlenecks in the artificial intelligence (AI) investment cycle, and market-share leader SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) is benefiting tremendously. Despite surging demand, the stock trades at a single-digit multiple of forward earnings.

Given management's outlook and broader estimates for the data center market, a $5,000 investment in the stock could grow substantially over five years, but there are risks.

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The bull case

SK Hynix is the leader in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market, holding about 58% market share in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint. Its revenue jumped 60% quarter over quarter and 198% year over year. Higher selling prices for advanced memory products drove a 398% year-over-year increase in net income.

Management expects demand for HBM to continue to exceed supply for the next three years, which signals higher earnings over that time. This demand is currently being driven by the need to handle real-time inference processing for AI agents, which are in the early innings of adoption.

Moreover, global data center spending is estimated to grow roughly 48% per year through 2030, according to Nomura Securities. Analysts expect SK Hynix's revenue to more than triple in 2026 before increasing another 64% through 2028, with earnings per share growing 56% from 2026 levels over that span.

The stock trades around 8 times 2026 earnings estimates, according to Yahoo! Finance. That means the market is still pricing SK Hynix like a highly cyclical memory supplier -- not a sustainable growth story.

If growth estimates hold up, a $5,000 investment could turn into $10,000 or more just from the market awarding a higher price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of about 16. That multiple is still within the historical trading range for memory stocks.

There's also the possibility that memory demand remains steady over the next five years and the market awards a higher P/E multiple on top of higher earnings five years out. That would lead to multibagger returns, but there are real risks for investors, which we'll look at next.

The bear case

One risk investors need to watch is capacity expansion by the top three memory suppliers -- Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. It takes time to build new capacity expansions, which can lead to oversupply and lower memory prices and margins.

SK Hynix is currently investing significant capital into new facilities. While it aims to align capacity investment with demand to maintain stable revenue and earnings, construction delays or weaker-than-expected demand still pose risks for investors.

Sure, this could be an AI supercycle that sends SK Hynix stock much higher over the next five years. But factors outside the company's control, such as regulations on data center construction, could cause memory demand to experience another cyclical trough sometime in the next five years. In that scenario, the stock may not deliver much, if any, upside, and there could even be downside from current share prices.

It's still uncertain whether memory stocks are moving past the historical boom-and-bust cycles. Given the risks, these stocks are probably best suited to be a component in a diversified AI infrastructure portfolio.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.