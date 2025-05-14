This Is How Much Cash People Keep in the Bank in Your State

Between skyrocketing inflation, the ever-increasing cost of living, and the turbulence of President Donald Trump’s international tariff policies, there’s likely never been a better time in recent memory to have a healthy amount of cash on hand. This begs the question: How much cash do most Americans keep in the bank?

SmartAsset (via Visual Capitalist) recently set out to answer that question by analyzing median banking data state-by-state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the Bureau’s most recent information was from 2022, SmartAsset then brought the totals up to 2024 levels by adding a 6.34% inflation rate. (Note: Banking information was not available from Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming.)

What they found was intriguing. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hawaii was ranked #1 with the highest median household bank balance ($43,599), which makes sense, as the Aloha State has the highest cost of living in the nation.

More surprising, though, were the rankings of similarly large-economy states like Texas and New York, both of which fell near the middle of the list. Visual Capitalist mused this could be due to a wide wealth disparity in both Texas and New York, or simply that residents are investing their savings rather than keeping them in the bank.

Read on to find where your state falls on the list.

1. Hawaii

Median household bank balance: $43,599

2. New Jersey

Median household bank balance: $21,268

3. Washington

Median household bank balance: $19,035

4. Massachusetts

Median household bank balance: $17,387

5. California

Median household bank balance: $17,046

6. Minnesota

Median household bank balance: $16,834

7. Virginia

Median household bank balance: $16,695

8. Maine

Median household bank balance: $15,951

9. Colorado

Median household bank balance: $14,888

10. Montana

Median household bank balance: $14,388

11. Utah

Median household bank balance: $13,984

12. Oregon

Median household bank balance: $13,909

13. Kansas

Median household bank balance: $13,293

14. Wisconsin

Median household bank balance: $13,218

15. Maryland

Median household bank balance: $13,186

16. Michigan

Median household bank balance: $12,867

17. Illinois

Median household bank balance: $12,761

18. North Carolina

Median household bank balance: $12,229

19. Pennsylvania

Median household bank balance: $11,963

20. Connecticut

Median household bank balance: $11,697

21. Iowa

Median household bank balance: $11,697

22. New York

Median household bank balance: $11,697

23. South Carolina

Median household bank balance: $11,453

24. Arizona

Median household bank balance: $11,293

25. Florida

Median household bank balance: $10,634

26. New Hampshire

Median household bank balance: $9,873

27. Idaho

Median household bank balance: $9,571

28. Ohio

Median household bank balance: $9,571

29. Nebraska

Median household bank balance: $9,039

30. Nevada

Median household bank balance: $9,039

31. Rhode Island

Median household bank balance: $8,507

32. Indiana

Median household bank balance: $7,603

33. Texas

Median household bank balance: $7,550

34. Arkansas

Median household bank balance: $7,444

35. Tennessee

Median household bank balance: $7,444

36. Missouri

Median household bank balance: $6,380

37. Louisiana

Median household bank balance: $6,061

38. Kentucky

Median household bank balance: $5,955

39. Georgia

Median household bank balance: $4,785

40. New Mexico

Median household bank balance: $4,594

41. West Virginia

Median household bank balance: $4,307

42. Oklahoma

Median household bank balance: $3,477

43. Alabama

Median household bank balance: $2,339

44. Mississippi

Median household bank balance: $1,914

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is How Much Cash People Keep in the Bank in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.