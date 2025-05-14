Personal Finance

This Is How Much Cash People Keep in the Bank in Your State

Between skyrocketing inflation, the ever-increasing cost of living, and the turbulence of President Donald Trump’s international tariff policies, there’s likely never been a better time in recent memory to have a healthy amount of cash on hand. This begs the question: How much cash do most Americans keep in the bank?

SmartAsset (via Visual Capitalist) recently set out to answer that question by analyzing median banking data state-by-state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the Bureau’s most recent information was from 2022, SmartAsset then brought the totals up to 2024 levels by adding a 6.34% inflation rate. (Note: Banking information was not available from Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming.)

What they found was intriguing. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hawaii was ranked #1 with the highest median household bank balance ($43,599), which makes sense, as the Aloha State has the highest cost of living in the nation.

More surprising, though, were the rankings of similarly large-economy states like Texas and New York, both of which fell near the middle of the list. Visual Capitalist mused this could be due to a wide wealth disparity in both Texas and New York, or simply that residents are investing their savings rather than keeping them in the bank.

Read on to find where your state falls on the list.

Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

1. Hawaii

  • Median household bank balance: $43,599

Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

2. New Jersey

  • Median household bank balance: $21,268

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

3. Washington

  • Median household bank balance: $19,035
Springfield, Massachusetts, USA stock photo

4. Massachusetts

  • Median household bank balance: $17,387
Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

5. California

  • Median household bank balance: $17,046
Minnesota-Duluth

6. Minnesota

  • Median household bank balance: $16,834
Arlington, VA, USA September 29, 2011 A Sign with a red cardinal, the Virginia state bird, welcomes people to the State of Virginia near Arlington.

7. Virginia

  • Median household bank balance: $16,695

Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

8. Maine

  • Median household bank balance: $15,951
Boulder Reservoir stock photo

9. Colorado

  • Median household bank balance: $14,888
Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

10. Montana

  • Median household bank balance: $14,388
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

11. Utah

  • Median household bank balance: $13,984
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

12. Oregon

  • Median household bank balance: $13,909

Kansas Wind Farm.

13. Kansas

  • Median household bank balance: $13,293
Green Bay Wisconsin

14. Wisconsin

  • Median household bank balance: $13,218
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

15. Maryland

  • Median household bank balance: $13,186
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

16. Michigan

  • Median household bank balance: $12,867
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

17. Illinois

  • Median household bank balance: $12,761

Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight.

18. North Carolina

  • Median household bank balance: $12,229
Pennsylvania-map-iStock-535348371

19. Pennsylvania

  • Median household bank balance: $11,963
Downtown Greenwich, Connecticut stock photo

20. Connecticut

  • Median household bank balance: $11,697
Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

21. Iowa

  • Median household bank balance: $11,697
View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

22. New York

  • Median household bank balance: $11,697

Welcome to South Carolina

23. South Carolina

  • Median household bank balance: $11,453
Papago Park after Sunset stock photo

24. Arizona

  • Median household bank balance: $11,293
Miami Florida iStock

25. Florida

  • Median household bank balance: $10,634
Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

26. New Hampshire

  • Median household bank balance: $9,873
View of Downtown Boise.

27. Idaho

  • Median household bank balance: $9,571

Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

28. Ohio

  • Median household bank balance: $9,571
Grand Island Nebraska

29. Nebraska

  • Median household bank balance: $9,039
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

30. Nevada

  • Median household bank balance: $9,039
Providence Rhode Island iStock

31. Rhode Island

  • Median household bank balance: $8,507
Image of Bloomington Indiana downtown The Square with courthouse aerial.

32. Indiana

  • Median household bank balance: $7,603

Stockyards Historic District in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

33. Texas

  • Median household bank balance: $7,550

34. Arkansas

  • Median household bank balance: $7,444
Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee stock photo

35. Tennessee

  • Median household bank balance: $7,444
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

36. Missouri

  • Median household bank balance: $6,380
City of New Orleans at sunset.

37. Louisiana

  • Median household bank balance: $6,061

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

38. Kentucky

  • Median household bank balance: $5,955
Augusta, Georgia

39. Georgia

  • Median household bank balance: $4,785
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

40. New Mexico

  • Median household bank balance: $4,594
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

41. West Virginia

  • Median household bank balance: $4,307
Downtown Oklahoma City skyline aerial view at dusk with a reflection of the sunset on the Devon Energy Center in the middle, and Myriad Botanical Gardens in the foreground.

42. Oklahoma

  • Median household bank balance: $3,477

sunset at bayfront park in daphne, alabama in Daphne, Alabama, United States.

43. Alabama

  • Median household bank balance: $2,339
Mississippi Welcome Sign

44. Mississippi

  • Median household bank balance: $1,914

