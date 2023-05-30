News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Much Cash Do You Need for a Down Payment in 50 US Cities?

May 30, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Saving up enough for a down payment can be a financial barrier to buying a home. The average home value in the United States is now $339,048, according to Zillow, which means that you would need $67,810 for a 20% down payment. You can, however, put down less depending on your loan terms, but you would still need $20,343 for a 6% down payment.

See: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now
Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Home values vary greatly across America, so the financial barrier to entry for homeownership varies greatly as well. Here's a look at how much cash you would need for a 20%, 15%, 10% and 6% down payment in the 50 most populated U.S. cities, ranked from least to most expensive.

Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

50. Detroit

  • Average home value: $62,714
  • 20% down payment: $12,543
  • 15% down payment: $9,407
  • 10% down payment: $6,271
  • 6% down payment: $3,763

Check Out: In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros
Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

49. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average home value: $147,057
  • 20% down payment: $29,412
  • 15% down payment: $22,059
  • 10% down payment: $14,706
  • 6% down payment: $8,823

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

48. Baltimore

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

47. Milwaukee

rochester new york shutterstock_1034607439

46. Rochester, New York

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

45. Oklahoma City

El Paso, Texas stock photo

44. El Paso, Texas

Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

43. Buffalo, New York

  • Average home value: $208,699
  • 20% down payment: $41,740
  • 15% down payment: $31,305
  • 10% down payment: $20,870
  • 6% down payment: $12,522
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

42. Philadelphia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA city skyline.

41. Pittsburgh

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

40. Indianapolis

tropical plant by KCMO skyline.

39. Kansas City, Missouri

Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.

38. Cincinnati

Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

37. Louisville, Kentucky

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

36. Columbus, Ohio

San Antonio, Texas

35. San Antonio

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

34. Houston

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

33. Omaha, Nebraska

Chicago, Illinois, USA downtown skyline from Lincoln Park at twilight

32. Chicago

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

31. Jacksonville, Florida

Fort Worth is the 15th-largest city in the United States and the fifth-largest city in the state of Texas.

30. Fort Worth, Texas

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

29. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

28. Tucson, Arizona

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

27. Dallas

Fresno downtown skyline view with a clear blue sky in the background.

26. Fresno, California

Northeast Bakersfield, California, exhibits fall colors even in the semitropic region.

25. Bakersfield, California

Virginia Beach resort city showing beach goers on their daily activities while on vacation.

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

23. Charlotte, North Carolina

Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

22. Orlando, Florida

Phoenix midtown skyline with a Saguaro Cactus and other desert scenery in the foreground.

21. Phoenix

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

20. Las Vegas

Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

19. Atlanta

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

18. Raleigh, North Carolina

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

17. Mesa, Arizona

Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

16. Nashville, Tennessee

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

15. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

14. Sacramento, California

Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

13. Portland, Oregon

Downtown Austin skyline during Autumn with beautiful lake reflections and a deep blue sky with cloud.

12. Austin, Texas

Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

11. Miami

Stock photograph of the Skyline of downtown Denver Colorado USA at twilight blue hour.

10. Denver

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

9. New York

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

8. Boston

Washington, D.C.

7. Washington

Long Beach marina with recreational boats and city skyline at Long Beach, CA.

6. Long Beach, California

Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

5. Seattle

Beautiful cloudy day of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

4. Los Angeles

San Diego skyline during the day

3. San Diego

San Francisco, California, USA city skyline.

2. San Francisco

Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

1. San Jose, California

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Cash Do You Need for a Down Payment in 50 US Cities?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.