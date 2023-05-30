How Much Cash Do You Need for a Down Payment in 50 US Cities?

Saving up enough for a down payment can be a financial barrier to buying a home. The average home value in the United States is now $339,048, according to Zillow, which means that you would need $67,810 for a 20% down payment. You can, however, put down less depending on your loan terms, but you would still need $20,343 for a 6% down payment.

Home values vary greatly across America, so the financial barrier to entry for homeownership varies greatly as well. Here's a look at how much cash you would need for a 20%, 15%, 10% and 6% down payment in the 50 most populated U.S. cities, ranked from least to most expensive.

50. Detroit

Average home value: $62,714

$62,714 20% down payment: $12,543

$12,543 15% down payment: $9,407

$9,407 10% down payment: $6,271

$6,271 6% down payment: $3,763

49. Memphis, Tennessee

Average home value: $147,057

$147,057 20% down payment: $29,412

$29,412 15% down payment: $22,059

$22,059 10% down payment: $14,706

$14,706 6% down payment: $8,823

48. Baltimore

47. Milwaukee

46. Rochester, New York

45. Oklahoma City

44. El Paso, Texas

43. Buffalo, New York

Average home value: $208,699

$208,699 20% down payment: $41,740

$41,740 15% down payment: $31,305

$31,305 10% down payment: $20,870

$20,870 6% down payment: $12,522

42. Philadelphia

41. Pittsburgh

40. Indianapolis

39. Kansas City, Missouri

38. Cincinnati

37. Louisville, Kentucky

36. Columbus, Ohio

35. San Antonio

34. Houston

33. Omaha, Nebraska

32. Chicago

31. Jacksonville, Florida

30. Fort Worth, Texas

29. Albuquerque, New Mexico

28. Tucson, Arizona

27. Dallas

26. Fresno, California

25. Bakersfield, California

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia

23. Charlotte, North Carolina

22. Orlando, Florida

21. Phoenix

20. Las Vegas

19. Atlanta

18. Raleigh, North Carolina

17. Mesa, Arizona

16. Nashville, Tennessee

15. Colorado Springs, Colorado

14. Sacramento, California

13. Portland, Oregon

12. Austin, Texas

11. Miami

10. Denver

9. New York

8. Boston

7. Washington

6. Long Beach, California

5. Seattle

4. Los Angeles

3. San Diego

2. San Francisco

1. San Jose, California

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Cash Do You Need for a Down Payment in 50 US Cities?

