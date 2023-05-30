How Much Cash Do You Need for a Down Payment in 50 US Cities?

Saving up enough for a down payment can be a financial barrier to buying a home. The average home value in the United States is now $339,048, according to Zillow, which means that you would need $67,810 for a 20% down payment. You can, however, put down less depending on your loan terms, but you would still need $20,343 for a 6% down payment.
Home values vary greatly across America, so the financial barrier to entry for homeownership varies greatly as well. Here's a look at how much cash you would need for a 20%, 15%, 10% and 6% down payment in the 50 most populated U.S. cities, ranked from least to most expensive.
50. Detroit
- Average home value: $62,714
- 20% down payment: $12,543
- 15% down payment: $9,407
- 10% down payment: $6,271
- 6% down payment: $3,763
49. Memphis, Tennessee
- Average home value: $147,057
- 20% down payment: $29,412
- 15% down payment: $22,059
- 10% down payment: $14,706
- 6% down payment: $8,823
48. Baltimore
47. Milwaukee
46. Rochester, New York
45. Oklahoma City
44. El Paso, Texas
43. Buffalo, New York
- Average home value: $208,699
- 20% down payment: $41,740
- 15% down payment: $31,305
- 10% down payment: $20,870
- 6% down payment: $12,522
42. Philadelphia
41. Pittsburgh
40. Indianapolis
39. Kansas City, Missouri
38. Cincinnati
37. Louisville, Kentucky
36. Columbus, Ohio
35. San Antonio
34. Houston
33. Omaha, Nebraska
32. Chicago
31. Jacksonville, Florida
30. Fort Worth, Texas
29. Albuquerque, New Mexico
28. Tucson, Arizona
27. Dallas
26. Fresno, California
25. Bakersfield, California
24. Virginia Beach, Virginia
23. Charlotte, North Carolina
22. Orlando, Florida
21. Phoenix
20. Las Vegas
19. Atlanta
18. Raleigh, North Carolina
17. Mesa, Arizona
16. Nashville, Tennessee
15. Colorado Springs, Colorado
14. Sacramento, California
13. Portland, Oregon
12. Austin, Texas
11. Miami
10. Denver
9. New York
8. Boston
7. Washington
6. Long Beach, California
5. Seattle
4. Los Angeles
3. San Diego
2. San Francisco
1. San Jose, California
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Cash Do You Need for a Down Payment in 50 US Cities?
