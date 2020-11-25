How Much Can You Net After Selling A Home? The Surprising (and Disappointing) Reality

American households control nearly $26 trillion in owner-occupied real estate, according to the Federal Reserve’s 2019 report on household balance sheets. That’s more than the value of all the mutual funds and corporate shares they own. It’s more than the value of the corporate pensions they’re entitled to. But how much of that money could they actually get if worse came to worst and they had to sell because of unemployment, illness or other financial disaster?

The amount a homeowner can expect to walk away with after selling a house is surprisingly little. For example, one online calculator from real estate referral company HomeLight estimates that selling a $300,000 home in which the owner has $100,000 in nominal on-paper equity will—after everyone gets their cut—leaves less than $68,000 for the former owner. Where does the other $32,000 go?

Part of it goes toward closing costs. Agent commissions represent another big slice of transaction costs. But there’s much more to the story. Expenses for repairs, staging, moving costs and more can mount rapidly. Fortunately, there are moves home sellers can make to increase the amount they net after selling their home. (Hint: Not using a real estate agent can save a bundle.)

Here are the five biggest costs homeowners incur when selling their home.

1. Loan Payoff

Most estimates of transaction costs for a home seller range from 10% to 15% of the sale price, but these estimates do not include the single biggest cost—paying off the existing mortgage. Recall that the Fed report pegged owner-occupied home value at nearly $26 trillion. That same household balance sheet analysis put the amount owed on mortgages at just over $10 trillion. Going off those figures, then, the typical homeowner still owes about 38% of the home’s value. When the house is sold, the existing mortgage has to be paid off.

This leaves 62% of the home value for the seller. But the 10% to 15% for other transaction costs has yet to be subtracted. If you apply those costs, something like half of the home’s sale price gets consumed during the selling process by one means or another. Again, the biggest factor will be the amount remaining on the mortgage, and that varies widely.

2. Agent Commissions

The standard real estate agent commission is 3%. But in most transactions, both buyer and seller are represented by agents. So the combined commission is theoretically 6%. In practice, sellers are generally responsible for paying the commission. So, ranking just behind loan payoff, agent commissions represent the second-largest chunk of the selling price consumed by transaction costs.

Real estate agent commissions are negotiable. Homeowners may be able to score concessions of one or two percentage points on the commission paid to one or more of the agents. About half the time, sellers or buyers attempt to negotiate commissions and about half the time those negotiations prove successful.

The most effective way to reduce agent commissions is to sell the home yourself without using an agent. Going “for sale by owner” (FSBO) means you will have to do all the work of marketing the property, which may include buying or making signs and placing advertisements.

One of the biggest values a licensed real estate agent offers is access to the Multiple Listing Service. This is a potent source of buyers and one that local real estate broker associations jealously guard. However, in many markets some agents will charge a small sum, perhaps only a few hundred dollars, to do nothing more than list a home on the local MLS.

Such an agent won’t help you with the negotiations, paperwork or other chores of selling a house. And if the buyer uses an agent, the seller will have to pay that half of the commission. But using a listing-only agent can significantly reduce transaction costs and leave more money in the seller’s pocket.

Nearly nine out of 10 sellers use an agent, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The group also says that FSBOs sell for an average of $77,000 less than properties represented by a licensed Realtor. That is about 10 times the cost of paying a full 3% commission. However, it’s not clear that having an agent produced this difference or whether it was some other factor. It could be that sellers of lower-priced properties are more likely to use the FSBO approach.

3. Home Repairs

Even if they don’t list their homes for sale as-is, it’s a safe bet that many homeowners don’t anticipate having to pay for major repairs as a condition of selling. However, many sellers do make some sort of improvement before transferring title. Common repairs include landscaping, improving baths and kitchens, painting, replacing flooring and redecorating.

The costs of these repairs, updates and improvements can vary widely, of course, from having to put on a new roof or repair the foundation to slapping on a coat of fresh paint. The typical range for a home renovation or repair is about $4,000 to $20,000, according to HomeAdvisor.

Managing the cost of needed home repairs involves more than getting several bids and selecting the lowest-priced one. Negotiating with buyers can be even more effective. While the buyer may be fixated on getting some kind of financial assistance, it may be possible to offer something non-financial as a substitute. For example, an earlier closing date that costs you nothing may be worth more than new carpet to a buyer in a hurry to move in.

4. Closing Costs

While in a sense all of these costs are closing costs, the term as usually used refers to the many fees associated with the actual transfer of title that occurs at an attorney’s or title company’s office just before the check gets handed over. These fees can add up to between 2% and 5% of the property’s selling price.

You may be able to reduce your closing costs in some instances. For example, you can shop around to different title companies to get the best deal on a title search and title policy. You also can suggest to the title company you select that some of the miscellaneous fees are too high or shouldn’t be charged at all. Finally, you can negotiate with the buyer. While the seller typically pays most of the closing costs, sellers can sometimes be persuaded to shoulder some, perhaps in exchange for another concession.

5. Miscellaneous Costs

Moving day, as anyone who’s done it knows, isn’t really a day. It’s more like a season. And just as the process of packing everything up, getting it transported to the new place and unpacking it can take far more time than you probably estimated, there are many other costs associated with selling that you may not have considered.

Staging a home, which consists of decorating the property to make it look appealing, is something that more than one in four real estate agents do with every home they sell, according to an NAR survey. Staging can involve costs for things such as furniture rental and decorator consulting fees. According to HomeAdvisor, staging costs range from about $500 to nearly $2,000.

Photos are increasingly important in a marketplace where more and more buyers use the Internet as their first search tool. If your agent uses a professional real estate photographer to take pictures of your place, that can add another $200 or so.

Finally, don’t forget moving costs. Even if you pack your own boxes, rent a truck and hire others to provide the muscle, moving a moderate-sized household across town can cost several hundred dollars. If you pay a moving company to pack everything up and haul it across the country, moving costs can reach into the thousands.

Bottom Line

One advantage of working with a real estate agent is that he or she will be able to give you a document to help estimate how much you’ll earn from the sale after expenses. This seller’s net sheet, as it’s generically known, will list a couple of dozen or so costs that your transaction may incur. They’ll range from loan payoff to termite inspection fees and not all will apply to all properties. The seller’s net sheet is only an estimate, so you’re not guaranteed to get as much or as little as it says you will. And you can do your own estimate without an agent’s help.

Ultimately, the main thing to remember is that the equity in your home is only a paper figure. You won’t get that much, or even very close, if you sell your house. However, there are things you can do to reduce the transaction costs of selling your home and increase your net earnings while, if nothing else, decreasing the disappointment.

