How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 70

Turning 70 can feel like hitting a comfortable groove, but that doesn’t mean the bills stop coming. While some retirees may have paid off their mortgage or downsized, expenses like healthcare, home maintenance and everyday costs still add up.

Knowing what the average retiree spends each month can make it easier to budget wisely and enjoy this next chapter with a little more peace of mind.

Average Monthly Spending: Around $5,400

According to the Consumer Expenditure Surveys (CE) program from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average retired household spends roughly $5,400 per month or about $65,000 annually. This encompasses essential and discretionary categories like housing, healthcare, food, transportation and more.

Breakdown of Major Expenses

Here’s how average monthly expenses typically break down, according to the data collected in the Consumer Expenditure Surveys (CE) program.

Housing – $1,851 per month : Roughly a third of expenses go toward housing, covering mortgage or rent, property taxes, maintenance, home insurance, and utilities.



: Roughly a third of expenses go toward housing, covering mortgage or rent, property taxes, maintenance, home insurance, and utilities. Transportation – $908 per month : Includes car payments, insurance, fuel, and maintenance, which may be higher than many expect post-retirement.



: Includes car payments, insurance, fuel, and maintenance, which may be higher than many expect post-retirement. Healthcare – $662 per month : Combines Medicare premiums, co-pays, prescriptions, and out-of-pocket costs.



: Combines Medicare premiums, co-pays, prescriptions, and out-of-pocket costs. Food – $713 per month : Covers groceries and dining out.



: Covers groceries and dining out. Utilities and Services – $374 per month: Gas, electricity, water, internet and phone services.

Together, these five categories typically account for about 75% to 85% of a retiree’s monthly spending.

Lifestyle Spending and Discretion

Beyond the essentials, many retirees also budget for activities and purchases that add enjoyment and comfort to daily life. Here’s a look at some common lifestyle expenses.

Entertainment – $287 per month: Including hobbies, travel, dining out, and subscriptions, around 5% of the monthly budget.



Including hobbies, travel, dining out, and subscriptions, around 5% of the monthly budget. Other (clothing, furnishings, household services) – $93 per month: Typically modest, around 2% to 3% each.



Variations by Income and Age

Spending usually declines with age. According to BLS data, total yearly expenditures fell from $83,379 for ages 55 to 64 to $65,149 for those aged 65 to 74. When living costs drop, such as paying off a mortgage or downsizing, retirees may see significant monthly savings.

Budget Snapshot for a 70-Year-Old Middle-Class Retiree

Below is what a typical monthly budget might look like.

Category Monthly Amount Housing $1,850 Healthcare $650 Food $700 Transportation $900 Utilities and Services $370 Entertainment and Hobbies $280 Other (clothing/misc) $300 Total $5,050

Considerations and Planning Tips

Healthcare will rise : Medical needs and the bills that come with them tend to grow significantly after age 75. In fact, healthcare costs are already climbing: as of June 2024, medical care prices rose 3.3% year-over-year, slightly outpacing overall inflation at 3%, according to Health System Tracker. Since expenses often accelerate later in retirement, planning ahead for rising healthcare costs is more important than ever.

: Medical needs and the bills that come with them tend to grow significantly after age 75. In fact, healthcare costs are already climbing: as of June 2024, medical care prices rose 3.3% year-over-year, slightly outpacing overall inflation at 3%, according to Health System Tracker. Since expenses often accelerate later in retirement, planning ahead for rising healthcare costs is more important than ever. Housing flexibility : Strategies like downsizing, moving to tax-friendly areas or taking a reverse mortgage may offer savings.



: Strategies like downsizing, moving to tax-friendly areas or taking a reverse mortgage may offer savings. Tax and inflation protection : Staying aware of Social Security cost-of-living adjustments and tax bracket changes can preserve spending power.



: Staying aware of Social Security cost-of-living adjustments and tax bracket changes can preserve spending power. Guard against longevity risk: Given high life expectancy, make sure your savings last via annuities, diversified accounts and smart withdrawal strategies.

A 70-year-old middle-class retiree typically spends around $5,400 per month, with housing, healthcare, food and transportation making up most of the budget. Understanding where the money goes and how spending changes with age helps retirees better align their savings and lifestyle goals and ensures they don’t run out of money too quickly. By planning thoughtfully, staying flexible and adjusting for healthcare and longevity, retirees can enjoy financial confidence well into their golden years.

