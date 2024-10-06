How Much an Auto Loan Will Cost You for a New Car in These 3 West Coast States

The average number of vehicles in the U.S. has steadily increased over the past several decades, with more than 9 out of 10 households having at least one car as of 2022. Roughly a quarter of households had three or more vehicles in 2022, and the number of multi-car households is on the rise.

If you’re reading this, chances are high that you’re either buying your first car or adding an additional one to your household. If that’s the case, the first step to buying a new car is understanding your financing options.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study on the average auto loan rates across the U.S., including California, Oregon and Washington. The study broke down interest rates and loan costs by commonly purchased vehicle type — SUVs, trucks, electric cars and sedans — based on a 20% down payment and five-year repayment term.

If you live in one of these three West Coast states and are in the market for a new car, use the data below to budget your financing plan.

How Much Does an Average New Car Cost?

The average new car costs around $47,000, but auto loans and interest rates vary depending on where you live. For example, new trucks in California come with an average auto loan rate of 7.51%, while trucks in Washington can be had at rates around 6.41%.

New car national averages:

Average price: $47,480

$47,480 Average amount financed: $37,984

California

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.51%

6.51% Average auto loan total cost: $47,127

$47,127 Average auto loan monthly cost: $743

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.51%

7.51% Average auto loan total cost: $47,375

$47,375 Average auto loan monthly cost: $761

New Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 5.03%

5.03% Average auto loan total cost: $46,765

$46,765 Average auto loan monthly cost: $717

New Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 7.53%

7.53% Average auto loan total cost: $47,380

$47,380 Average auto loan monthly cost: $762

State Average for All New Cars

Average auto loan rate: 6.93%

6.93% Average auto loan total cost: $47,231

$47,231 Average auto loan monthly cost: $751

Oregon

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.52%

6.52% Average auto loan total cost: $47,129

$47,129 Average auto loan monthly cost: $744

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.21%

7.21% Average auto loan total cost: $47,300

$47,300 Average auto loan monthly cost: $756

New Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 4.31%

4.31% Average auto loan total cost: $46,591

$46,591 Average auto loan monthly cost: $705

New Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 8.15%

8.15% Average auto loan total cost: $47,535

$47,535 Average auto loan monthly cost: $773

State Average for All New Cars

Average auto loan rate: 6.92%

6.92% Average auto loan total cost: $47,228

$47,228 Average auto loan monthly cost: $751

Washington

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 5.98%

5.98% Average auto loan total cost: $46,996

$46,996 Average auto loan monthly cost: $734

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.41%

6.41% Average auto loan total cost: $47,102

$47,102 Average auto loan monthly cost: $742

New Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 3.52%

3.52% Average auto loan total cost: $46,402

$46,402 Average auto loan monthly cost: $691

New Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 7.89%

7.89% Average auto loan total cost: $47,470

$47,470 Average auto loan monthly cost: $768

State Average for All New Cars

Average auto loan rate: 6.33%

6.33% Average auto loan total cost: $47,082

$47,082 Average auto loan monthly cost: $740

Tips for Finding an Affordable Car

Buying a new car doesn’t have to break your budget. Follow these tips to find an affordable car that makes sense for your needs and financial situation.

Stick to your budget: Remember that there are lots of costs associated with car ownership besides the initial purchase price. Plan for recurring costs like insurance, gas and repairs and work these into your budget. Shop around: Don’t be pressured into buying a car at the first dealership you visit. Comparing the prices on the same model at different places can lead to a significant discount. Negotiate: Dealerships will be more likely to be flexible with their pricing if you show that you understand the market average and know what their competitors are charging. Be patient: Wait for end-of-season sales or off-peak months to buy at a lower price when demand slows down. Focus on value: It’s easy to get distracted by luxury add-ons, but the latest comfort and technology features can dramatically increase the price of a vehicle. Figure out what features are most important to you and find a car that offers them within your price range.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average auto loan rates. Using Edmunds.com’s car loan rates from August 2024, the auto loan rates were found for SUVs, trucks, electric cars and sedans, as well as the overall average for used and new cars for each state. The average total cost for an auto loan can be calculated by using the average used car and new car price, as sourced from Kelley Blue Book, assuming a 20% down payment, and using five years for the loan term. The monthly and total auto loan costs can both be calculated for all states and car types. Using these filters, the total cost for an auto loan can be calculated for each state with different car types. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 5, 2024.

