How Much an Auto Loan Will Cost You for a New Car in These 14 East Coast States

Are you in the market for a new car on the East Coast? Plan for steep vehicle prices and a costly auto loan.

Check Out: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money

For You: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates recently performed a study on the average costs for an auto loan in 14 East Coast states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

Using August’s average APR car loan rates and assuming a five-year loan with a 20% down payment, we examined auto loan costs across four vehicle categories: SUVs, trucks, electric vehicles and sedans. Here are the average auto loan rates, total loan cost and monthly payment for a new car in each eastern seaboard state.

Connecticut

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 5.56%

5.56% Average auto loan total cost: $46,894

$46,894 Average auto loan monthly cost: $727

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.38%

6.38% Average auto loan total cost: $47,095

$47,095 Average auto loan monthly cost: $741

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 6.13%

6.13% Average auto loan total cost: $47,033

$47,033 Average auto loan monthly cost: $737

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 7.03%

7.03% Average auto loan total cost: $47,255

$47,255 Average auto loan monthly cost: $753

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 5.94%

5.94% Average auto loan total cost: $46,987

$46,987 Average auto loan monthly cost: $733

Be Aware: 5 SUVs Retirees Should Avoid Buying in October 2024

See More: 7 Hybrid Vehicles To Avoid Buying in 2025

Delaware

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.75%

6.75% Average auto loan total cost: $47,186

$47,186 Average auto loan monthly cost: $748

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.80%

6.80% Average auto loan total cost: $47,198

$47,198 Average auto loan monthly cost: $749

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 2.84%

2.84% Average auto loan total cost: $46,240

$46,240 Average auto loan monthly cost: $680

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 7.56%

7.56% Average auto loan total cost: $47,387

$47,387 Average auto loan monthly cost: $762

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.87%

6.87% Average auto loan total cost: $47,216

$47,216 Average auto loan monthly cost: $750

Trending Now: 12 SUVs With the Most Reliable Engines

Florida

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 7.33%

7.33% Average auto loan total cost: $47,330

$47,330 Average auto loan monthly cost: $758

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.78%

7.78% Average auto loan total cost: $47,442

$47,442 Average auto loan monthly cost: $766

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 5.17%

5.17% Average auto loan total cost: $46,799

$46,799 Average auto loan monthly cost: $720

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 8.50%

8.50% Average auto loan total cost: $47,623

$47,623 Average auto loan monthly cost: $779

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 7.70%

7.70% Average auto loan total cost: $47,422

$47,422 Average auto loan monthly cost: $765

Georgia

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 7.43%

7.43% Average auto loan total cost: $47,355

$47,355 Average auto loan monthly cost: $760

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.51%

7.51% Average auto loan total cost: $47,375

$47,375 Average auto loan monthly cost: $761

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 5.33%

5.33% Average auto loan total cost: $46,838

$46,838 Average auto loan monthly cost: $723

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 10.30%

10.30% Average auto loan total cost: $48,081

$48,081 Average auto loan monthly cost: $813

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 8.21%

8.21% Average auto loan total cost: $47,550

$47,550 Average auto loan monthly cost: $774

Maine

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.05%

6.05% Average auto loan total cost: $47,014

$47,014 Average auto loan monthly cost: $735

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.53%

6.53% Average auto loan total cost: $47,132

$47,132 Average auto loan monthly cost: $744

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 3.45%

3.45% Average auto loan total cost: $46,385

$46,385 Average auto loan monthly cost: $690

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 6.75%

6.75% Average auto loan total cost: $47,186

$47,186 Average auto loan monthly cost: $748

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.32%

6.32% Average auto loan total cost: $47,080

$47,080 Average auto loan monthly cost: $740

Maryland

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.78%

6.78% Average auto loan total cost: $47,193

$47,193 Average auto loan monthly cost: $748

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.22%

7.22% Average auto loan total cost: $47,303

$47,303 Average auto loan monthly cost: $756

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 4.94%

4.94% Average auto loan total cost: $46,743

$46,743 Average auto loan monthly cost: $716

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 8.00%

8.00% Average auto loan total cost: $47,497

$47,497 Average auto loan monthly cost: $770

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 7.10%

7.10% Average auto loan total cost: $47,273

$47,273 Average auto loan monthly cost: $754

Find Out: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Massachusetts

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.25%

6.25% Average auto loan total cost: $47,063

$47,063 Average auto loan monthly cost: $739

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.82%

6.82% Average auto loan total cost: $47,203

$47,203 Average auto loan monthly cost: $749

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 4.85%

4.85% Average auto loan total cost: $46,721

$46,721 Average auto loan monthly cost: $714

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 7.34%

7.34% Average auto loan total cost: $47,332

$47,332 Average auto loan monthly cost: $758

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.54%

6.54% Average auto loan total cost: $47,134

$47,134 Average auto loan monthly cost: $744

New Hampshire

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 5.80%

5.80% Average auto loan total cost: $46,952

$46,952 Average auto loan monthly cost: $731

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.92%

6.92% Average auto loan total cost: $47,228

$47,228 Average auto loan monthly cost: $751

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 1.78%

1.78% Average auto loan total cost: $45,991

$45,991 Average auto loan monthly cost: $662

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 6.97%

6.97% Average auto loan total cost: $47,241

$47,241 Average auto loan monthly cost: $752

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.17%

6.17% Average auto loan total cost: $47,043

$47,043 Average auto loan monthly cost: $737

New Jersey

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.17%

6.17% Average auto loan total cost: $47,043

$47,043 Average auto loan monthly cost: $737

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.78%

6.78% Average auto loan total cost: $47,193

$47,193 Average auto loan monthly cost: $748

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 4.23%

4.23% Average auto loan total cost: $46,571

$46,571 Average auto loan monthly cost: $703

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 6.88%

6.88% Average auto loan total cost: $47,218

$47,218 Average auto loan monthly cost: $750

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.45%

6.45% Average auto loan total cost: $47,112

$47,112 Average auto loan monthly cost: $742

New York

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.38%

6.38% Average auto loan total cost: $47,095

$47,095 Average auto loan monthly cost: $741

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.73%

6.73% Average auto loan total cost: $47,181

$47,181 Average auto loan monthly cost: $747

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 5.45%

5.45% Average auto loan total cost: $46,867

$46,867 Average auto loan monthly cost: $725

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 7.67%

7.67% Average auto loan total cost: $47,415

$47,415 Average auto loan monthly cost: $764

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.69%

6.69% Average auto loan total cost: $47,171

$47,171 Average auto loan monthly cost: $747

Good To Know: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

North Carolina

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.60%

6.60% Average auto loan total cost: $47,149

$47,149 Average auto loan monthly cost: $745

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.26%

7.26% Average auto loan total cost: $47,313

$47,313 Average auto loan monthly cost: $757

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 5.11%

5.11% Average auto loan total cost: $46,784

$46,784 Average auto loan monthly cost: $719

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 8.19%

8.19% Average auto loan total cost: $47,545

$47,545 Average auto loan monthly cost: $774

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 7.04%

7.04% Average auto loan total cost: $47,258

$47,258 Average auto loan monthly cost: $753

Rhode Island

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.26%

6.26% Average auto loan total cost: $47,065

$47,065 Average auto loan monthly cost: $739

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 6.82%

6.82% Average auto loan total cost: $47,203

$47,203 Average auto loan monthly cost: $749

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 1.20%

1.20% Average auto loan total cost: $45,856

$45,856 Average auto loan monthly cost: $653

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 6.51%

6.51% Average auto loan total cost: $47,127

$47,127 Average auto loan monthly cost: $743

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.43%

6.43% Average auto loan total cost: $47,107

$47,107 Average auto loan monthly cost: $742

South Carolina

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 7.02%

7.02% Average auto loan total cost: $47,253

$47,253 Average auto loan monthly cost: $752

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.36%

7.36% Average auto loan total cost: $47,337

$47,337 Average auto loan monthly cost: $759

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 3.78%

3.78% Average auto loan total cost: $46,464

$46,464 Average auto loan monthly cost: $696

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 9.17%

9.17% Average auto loan total cost: $47,793

$47,793 Average auto loan monthly cost: $792

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 7.46%

7.46% Average auto loan total cost: $47,362

$47,362 Average auto loan monthly cost: $760

Virginia

New SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.22%

6.22% Average auto loan total cost: $47,055

$47,055 Average auto loan monthly cost: $738

New Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.05%

7.05% Average auto loan total cost: $47,260

$47,260 Average auto loan monthly cost: $753

New Electric Vehicle:

Average auto loan rate: 4.16%

4.16% Average auto loan total cost: $46,555

$46,555 Average auto loan monthly cost: $702

New Sedan:

Average auto loan rate: 7.55%

7.55% Average auto loan total cost: $47,385

$47,385 Average auto loan monthly cost: $762

State Average for All New Cars:

Average auto loan rate: 6.61%

6.61% Average auto loan total cost: $47,151

$47,151 Average auto loan monthly cost: $745

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the average auto loan rates. Using Edmunds’ APR Car Loan Rates from August 2024, the auto loan rates were found for SUVs, trucks, electric cars, sedans and state averages for used and new cars for each state. The average total cost for an auto loan can be calculated by using the average used car and new car price as sourced from Kelley Blue Book, assuming a 20% down payment and using five years for the loan term. The monthly and total auto loan costs can both be calculated for all the states and car types. Using these filters, the total cost for an auto loan can be calculated for each state and different car types. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 5, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much an Auto Loan Will Cost You for a New Car in These 14 East Coast States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.