How Much Are Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Anthony Sun, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$60.07 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$56.11. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ZNTL Insider Trading Volume May 19th 2021

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. In total, President Anthony Sun dumped US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$259m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

An insider sold Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

