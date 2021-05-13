How Much Are Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Veritex Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Manuel Mehos was the biggest sale of Veritex Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$33.54. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 36.42k shares for US$857k. On the other hand they divested 105.20k shares, for US$3.4m. In total, Veritex Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$31.90, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:VBTX Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Insiders at Veritex Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Veritex Holdings recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$2.7m worth of shares. Meanwhile insiders bought US$348k worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.2% of Veritex Holdings shares, worth about US$53m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Veritex Holdings Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Veritex Holdings stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Veritex Holdings is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Veritex Holdings you should be aware of.

