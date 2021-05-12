How Much Are Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unity Biotechnology

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Executive Director, Nathaniel David, sold US$8.9m worth of shares at a price of US$5.24 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.42. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Nathaniel David was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Nathaniel David was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$28k worth of shares.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:UBX Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Unity Biotechnology

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Unity Biotechnology insiders own about US$9.2m worth of shares (which is 3.8% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unity Biotechnology Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Unity Biotechnology shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Unity Biotechnology are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Unity Biotechnology (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

