How Much Are Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Travelzoo

The Founder Ralph Bartel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$827k worth of shares at a price of US$16.54 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$14.21. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 157.43k shares for US$2.2m. But they sold 163.50k shares for US$2.3m. In total, Travelzoo insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$14.11, on average. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Travelzoo Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Travelzoo. Founder Ralph Bartel spent US$1.8m on stock. But insiders only sold shares worth US$1.6m. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership of Travelzoo

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Travelzoo insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about US$66m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Travelzoo Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Travelzoo insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Travelzoo has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

