How Much Are The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Howard Hughes

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Executive VP, Peter Riley, for US$856k worth of shares, at about US$58.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$106). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Peter Riley's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Howard Hughes than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HHC Insider Trading Volume April 20th 2021

Howard Hughes Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Howard Hughes insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Independent Director Allen Model spent US$418k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Howard Hughes

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Howard Hughes insiders own about US$219m worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Howard Hughes Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Howard Hughes insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Howard Hughes you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

