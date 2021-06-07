How Much Are The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Gorman-Rupp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Christopher Lake, sold US$53k worth of shares at a price of US$35.55 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$36.65, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.7% of Christopher Lake's holding.

Insiders in Gorman-Rupp didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GRC Insider Trading Volume June 7th 2021

I will like Gorman-Rupp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Gorman-Rupp Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Gorman-Rupp insider selling. Independent Director Christopher Lake only netted US$17k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 10% of Gorman-Rupp shares, worth about US$96m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gorman-Rupp Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Gorman-Rupp insider transactions. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Gorman-Rupp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

