How Much Are TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Aaron Fletcher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$102k worth of shares at a price of US$5.08 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.98. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Aaron Fletcher bought a total of 25.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$7.09. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:TFFP Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that TFF Pharmaceuticals insiders own 5.8% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TFF Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with TFF Pharmaceuticals and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

