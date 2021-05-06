How Much Are Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern First Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Michael Dowling, sold US$135k worth of shares at a price of US$45.01 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$53.61, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.9% of Michael Dowling's holding.

Insiders in Southern First Bancshares didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Southern First Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Southern First Bancshares shares. In total, insiders dumped US$264k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Southern First Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.8% of Southern First Bancshares shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern First Bancshares Insiders?

Insiders sold Southern First Bancshares shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Southern First Bancshares is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Southern First Bancshares has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

