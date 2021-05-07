How Much Are SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

SmartFinancial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Clifton Miller, sold US$84k worth of shares at a price of US$16.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$24.10. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.5% of Clifton Miller's holding. Clifton Miller was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.80k shares for US$39k. On the other hand they divested 5.00k shares, for US$84k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:SMBK Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

I will like SmartFinancial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does SmartFinancial Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 10% of SmartFinancial shares, worth about US$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SmartFinancial Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no SmartFinancial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of SmartFinancial insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for SmartFinancial.

But note: SmartFinancial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

