How Much Are Pricing Gains Boosting Mission Produce's Results?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO has been navigating a highly volatile avocado market, where pricing swings often have a significant impact on financial performance. While lower avocado prices weighed on reported revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management continues to emphasize that disciplined pricing, strong customer relationships and its diversified sourcing network help protect profitability across market cycles. Investors are now assessing whether pricing trends can become a stronger earnings catalyst as supply conditions normalize.



Mission Produce's fiscal second-quarter results highlighted the downside of weaker pricing. Revenues declined 24% year over year to $290.9 million, primarily because average avocado selling prices fell 36% from the unusually high levels seen a year ago amid abundant Mexican supply. Although avocado volumes increased 15%, the sharp decline in pricing more than offset the volume gains. Management noted that an imbalance in fruit sizes further pressured per-unit margins during April, forcing the company to procure higher-priced fruit while discounting slower-moving inventory. However, AVO indicated that these conditions were temporary and have already begun to improve as sourcing shifts from Mexico to California and Peru.



Looking ahead, improving pricing dynamics could provide a meaningful boost to Mission Produce's earnings. Management expects third-quarter avocado prices to remain about 15% below the prior-year level, a much smaller decline than experienced in the first half, while forecasting meaningful improvement in per-unit margins as supply-demand conditions normalize. The company's multi-region sourcing model, expanding Peruvian harvest and recently completed Calavo acquisition are expected to enhance pricing flexibility, improve operational efficiency and support stronger profitability through the second half of fiscal 2026, even if avocado prices remain below last year's elevated levels.

Is Profitability Improving Across Segments for Corteva and Dole?

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE are strengthening profitability through better product mix, disciplined cost control and operational efficiencies despite challenging industry conditions.



Corteva's results continue to benefit from disciplined pricing across its seed and crop protection businesses, even as the broader agricultural market faces softer commodity prices. The company has maintained favorable pricing through a combination of premium seed offerings, differentiated crop-protection products and a strong innovation pipeline, helping offset volume pressures in certain markets. While pricing gains have moderated from the unusually strong levels seen in recent years, management expects continued product mix improvements and the adoption of new technologies to support margins. Combined with ongoing cost-saving initiatives, pricing discipline remains an important driver of Corteva's earnings resilience despite a challenging farm economy.



Dole has increasingly relied on pricing actions to mitigate inflationary pressures and rising supply-chain costs across its fresh produce portfolio. Although pricing has supported revenue growth in recent quarters, management continues to balance price increases with consumer demand and competitive market conditions. The company expects a more normalized pricing environment going forward as input-cost inflation eases, placing greater emphasis on operational efficiencies, productivity improvements and supply-chain optimization to sustain margins. Dole's diversified product portfolio and global sourcing capabilities should help it navigate pricing volatility while supporting steady profitability.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 9.6% in the last three months against the industry’s rise of 12.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73X, significantly above the industry’s average of 16.03X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 35.44%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 66.7%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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