How Much Are Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Porch Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Asha Sharma, for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$17.37 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$13.31. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Porch Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PRCH Insider Trading Volume May 3rd 2021

Porch Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Porch Group shares over the last three months. We note insiders cashed in US$5.3m worth of shares. On the other hand we note Independent Director Javier Saade bought US$8.8k worth of shares , as previously mentioned . The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership of Porch Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Porch Group insiders own about US$236m worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Porch Group Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Porch Group, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Porch Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

