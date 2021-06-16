How Much Are Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Northwest Natural Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice President Strategy and Business Development, Justin Palfreyman, sold US$120k worth of shares at a price of US$51.80 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$55.29, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 54% of Justin Palfreyman's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Northwest Natural Holding shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NWN Insider Trading Volume June 16th 2021

Insiders at Northwest Natural Holding Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Northwest Natural Holding. In total, Senior VP of Regulation & General Counsel MardiLyn Saathoff sold US$82k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Northwest Natural Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Northwest Natural Holding insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northwest Natural Holding Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Northwest Natural Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Northwest Natural Holding is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Northwest Natural Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

