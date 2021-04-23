How Much Are Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Landec

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Albert Bolles for US$110k worth of shares, at about US$10.98 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.17. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Landec insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Landec insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Landec Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Landec insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$417k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Landec

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.4m worth of Landec stock, about 1.4% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Landec Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Landec stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Landec. For example - Landec has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

