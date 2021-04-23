How Much Are L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

L3Harris Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Lewis Kramer, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$195 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$212). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 31% of Lewis Kramer's stake.

L3Harris Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LHX Insider Trading Volume April 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. L3Harris Technologies insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$217m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At L3Harris Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded L3Harris Technologies shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the L3Harris Technologies insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing L3Harris Technologies. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for L3Harris Technologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

