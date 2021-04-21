How Much Are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chair of the Board, Derek Glanvill, sold US$469k worth of shares at a price of US$18.56 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$11.84). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 40.00k shares worth US$100k. On the other hand they divested 69.48k shares, for US$1.3m. In total, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$18.36, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$11.84. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:IEA Insider Trading Volume April 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

