Personal Finance

How Much Are Home Prices Dropping in Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Them?

Contributor
Gabrielle Olya GOBankingRates
Published

Good news for prospective homebuyers: After many months of skyrocketing home prices, they are finally on the downswing in many places across the country. However, some U.S. cities are seeing bigger drops than others.

Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023
Related: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

To find the cities where sellers are slashing prices the most, GOBankingRates analyzed 95 of the largest U.S. metros to find where the largest shares of listings with price cuts are and how much those prices are being cut. Here's a look at how much home prices are dropping in the top 10 cities. Boise Idaho

10. Boise, Idaho

  • Share of listings with price cuts: 18%
  • Average price cut: 2.8%
  • Median price cut: 2.5%
Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States.

9. Syracuse, New York

Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

8. Buffalo, New York

Albany, NY, USA - June 28, 2017: Reflection on the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York.

7. Albany, New York

New Orleans, Lousiana - October 10, 2016: NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 18, 2016: view of the famous Canal Street on October 10, 2016 in New Orleans, LA.

6. New Orleans

Maumee River and Toledo Ohio skyline.

5. Toledo, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

4. Cleveland

Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

3. Detroit

dusk in Akron, Ohio.

2. Akron, Ohio

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline at dusk

1. Pittsburgh

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Are Home Prices Dropping in Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Them?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

Explore Personal Finance

Explore

Most Popular