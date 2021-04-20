How Much Are Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Great Western Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Douglas Bass for US$191k worth of shares, at about US$12.76 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$31.59. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 32.12k shares worth US$410k. But they sold 1.20k shares for US$39k. In total, Great Western Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GWB Insider Trading Volume April 20th 2021

Great Western Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Great Western Bancorp, over the last three months. Head of People & Culture and Learning & Development Andrew Pederson only netted US$39k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Great Western Bancorp insiders own about US$6.0m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Great Western Bancorp Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Great Western Bancorp stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Great Western Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

