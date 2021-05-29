How Much Are Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fortune Brands Home & Security

The insider, Christopher Klein, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.0m worth of shares at a price of US$77.53 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$103). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Christopher Klein's holding.

In the last year Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FBHS Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Fortune Brands Home & Security Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Fortune Brands Home & Security Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares, worth about US$60m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fortune Brands Home & Security Tell Us?

Insiders sold Fortune Brands Home & Security shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Fortune Brands Home & Security is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fortune Brands Home & Security has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

