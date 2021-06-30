How Much Are Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Emerald Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Mitchell Gendel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$3.38 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.37. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Emerald Holding insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EEX Insider Trading Volume June 30th 2021

Does Emerald Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Emerald Holding insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$3.2m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emerald Holding Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Emerald Holding shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Emerald Holding insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Emerald Holding (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

