How Much Are Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chinook Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Eric Dobmeier bought US$62k worth of shares at a price of US$13.86 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$14.24. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Eric Dobmeier was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Eric Dobmeier bought a total of 11.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$13.60. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:KDNY Insider Trading Volume June 30th 2021

Does Chinook Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.0% of Chinook Therapeutics shares, worth about US$6.2m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chinook Therapeutics Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Chinook Therapeutics stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Chinook Therapeutics (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

